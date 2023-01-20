10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which free agents should Lions bring back?

"Obviously, our defense was ranked 32nd, so I mean it's pretty obviously that we're going to have to utilize some resources to try and improve that defense," Holmes said.

But again, Holmes won't pass on a higher graded offensive player, say an offensive lineman or a running back at No. 18 to take a defensive player he feels isn't as good of a player just because he plays on the defensive side of the ball and that was an obvious weakness. Holmes is in the business of acquiring the most talented players he can in the draft. I think there will be a highly graded defensive player there for them at No. 6 and that will be the pick, but I think anything is and should be possible at No. 18 if they stay there.