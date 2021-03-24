Meet the Prospect: Micah Parsons

Key observations: Parsons transitioned from defensive end to linebacker after arriving at Penn State and twice led the team in tackles. In 26 career college games, he notched 191 tackles (18 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. He has the highest run defense grade from Pro Football Focus by any linebacker in the 2021 draft class (92.4).

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he has a higher grade on Parsons than all three of the off-the-ball linebackers taken in the first round in last year's draft (Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen and Jordyn Brooks). Jeremiah compared Parsons to Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith when he was coming out of Notre Dame a few years back.

What they had to say about him: "Performance-grade inside/outside linebacker prospect possessing an NFL-ready frame and explosive speed that could make him a highly productive talent at the next level. He's most impactful when he's kept clean and allowed to run and chase the action, but carries no physical limitations into the pros.

"His instincts and play recognition need to catch up with his physical gifts in order to play downhill and find the most efficient routes to the football. His rush talent is a potential wild card in how teams decide to use him, but he's likely to show rapid improvement and should be a Day 1 starter." – NFL analyst Lance Zierlein