Meet the Prospect: Gregory Rousseau

How he fits: Rousseau is arguably one of the top pass rushers in this class and a player with a ton of athleticism and upside. He can line up all over the defensive front and be a versatile player at the NFL level.

The Lions re-signed their leading pass rusher from last year, Romeo Okwara, and also have Trey Flowers returning. But like cornerbacks, a team can never have too many good pass rushers.

Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season, but was second to only Chase Young in 2019 racking up 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes and earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year starting seven of 13 games played that season.

Rousseau is still a little raw, but his physical gifts and NFL build are a great starting point for NFL coaching. Detroit has a couple young edge rushers they like in Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant, but adding a player like Rousseau would give them a nice mix of pass rushers to throw at opposing quarterbacks this fall.

Key observations: Rousseau led the ACC in sacks (15.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) in 2019, ranking second and ninth in the FBS, respectively. His sack total tied for the second-highest single-season mark in program history.