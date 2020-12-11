Lions vs. Packers injury report: Dec. 11

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyrell Crosby
|OL
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|hip
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|groin
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Austin Bryant
|DE
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DL
|groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|C.J. Moore
|S
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|John Penisini
|DT
|shoulder
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|Questionable
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|right thumb
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|illness
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Everson Griffen
|DE
|not injury related
|not listed
|not listed
|NP
|Kerryon Johnson
|RB
|knee
|LP
|FP
|FP