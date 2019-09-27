Injury Report

Lions vs. Chiefs injury report: Sept. 27

Sep 27, 2019 at 04:00 PM

Detroit Lions:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
Mike Daniels DT foot NP NP NP Out
Danny Amendola WR chest NP NP LP Questionable
Da'Shawn Hand DL elbow LP LP LP Questionable
Darius Slay CB hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
Matthew Stafford QB hip not listed not listed LP Questionable
Rashaan Melvin CB knee LP LP FP

Kansas City Chiefs:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
Eric Fisher T groin NP NP NP Out
Tyreek Hill WR shoulder NP NP NP Out
Damien Williams RB knee NP NP NP Out
LeSean McCoy RB ankle LP FP FP
Bashaud Breeland CB knee FP FP FP
Patrick Mahomes QB ankle FP FP FP
Emmanuel Ogbah DE shoulder FP FP FP
Charvarius Ward CB achilles FP FP FP

