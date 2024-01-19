Injury Report

Lions vs. Buccaneers injury report: Jan. 19

Jan 19, 2024 at 03:42 PM

Detroit Lions

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Kalif Raymond WR knee NP NP NP out
James Houston LB ankle FP FP FP questionable
Sam LaPorta TE knee FP LP LP questionable
Alex Anzalone LB shoulder/ribs LP FP FP
Brian Branch DB knee FP FP FP
Kerby Joseph S knee FP FP FP
Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe/rest NP FP FP
Brock Wright TE hip FP FP FP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

