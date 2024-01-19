Lions vs. Buccaneers injury report: Jan. 19

Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|James Houston
|LB
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|questionable
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|knee
|FP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|shoulder/ribs
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Brian Branch
|DB
|knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|knee/back/toe/rest
|NP
|FP
|FP
|Brock Wright
|TE
|hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.