How to watch and follow the 2026 NFL schedule release

The 2026 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released Thursday night. Will the Lions open on the road like last year or begin the season at home? Who will travel to Ford Field for the 2026 Thanksgiving Classic? When will the Lions face each of their NFC North opponents? Here are all the ways to watch and follow the NFL's schedule release:
WHEN
The 2026 NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.
SCHEDULE RELEASE SHOW
Join us for the Detroit Lions 2026 Schedule Release Show, presented by Ticketmaster. Watch Tim Twentyman and Anthony Bellino break down the new schedule and highlight the top matchups on the Lions' 2026 slate. The Lions Schedule Release Show will premiere at approximately 7:35 p.m. ET on the Lions' Youtube channel and DetroitLions.com.
TV COVERAGE
The league-wide schedule will be released on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN app and NFL+ at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night. The NFL's show will feature a live analysis of the 2026 NFL regular season schedule by breaking down each division, highlighting the top matchups and primetime games.
THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Detroit's first prime time game of the 2026 season was announced Monday night. The Lions are set to face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 17 at Highmark Stadium.
INTERNATIONAL GAME
This year, Detroit will travel to Munich, Germany to take part in the NFL's International series. Tune in to Good Morning Football on NFL Network Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. ET to see who will be joining the Lions in Munich.
LIONS OPPONENTS
We don't have the full order just yet, but we do know the teams the Lions will face this season.
As always, the Lions will take on their NFC North rivals at home and on the road:
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
Detroit will also host the following teams:
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants
The Lions will travel to face the following teams on the road:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Miami Dolphins
- Arizona Cardinals
CALENDAR SYNC
Add the Lions schedule to your calendar and never miss a game! Head to the schedule page and follow the prompt to add the total schedule to your preferred calendar.
SCHEDULE RELEASE VIDEO
How will the Lions video team reveal the 2026 schedule? Tune in to the Detroit Lions 2026 Schedule Release Show to see what the group's been working on. In the meantime, you can watch last year's schedule reveal below!
MOBILE APP EXPERIENCE
Once the schedule is released, check out the Detroit Lions Mobile App to view the schedule broken down by month, a click through to each game, ticketing information and more.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels: