How to watch and follow the 2026 NFL schedule release

The 2026 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released Thursday night. Will the Lions open on the road like last year or begin the season at home? Who will travel to Ford Field for the 2026 Thanksgiving Classic? When will the Lions face each of their NFC North opponents? Here are all the ways to watch and follow the NFL's schedule release:

WHEN

The 2026 NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

SCHEDULE RELEASE SHOW

Join us for the Detroit Lions 2026 Schedule Release Show, presented by Ticketmaster. Watch Tim Twentyman and Anthony Bellino break down the new schedule and highlight the top matchups on the Lions' 2026 slate. The Lions Schedule Release Show will premiere at approximately 7:35 p.m. ET on the Lions' Youtube channel and DetroitLions.com.

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