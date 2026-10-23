LIONS DAILY: Detroit turning to this veteran to replace Kennedy at punt returner

Detroit Free Press | Carlos Monarrez | October 23, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Christian Romo | October 23, 2026
MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 22, 2026
Audacy | October 22, 2026
Lions kick off quest to win NFC North with 1st division game of year against surging Packers at home
Associated Press | Larry Lage | October 23, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Anthony Balaj | October 23, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 23, 2026
WWJ (CBS) | October 23, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | October 23, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 22, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 22, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 22, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | Nolan Bianchi | October 22, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 22, 2026
MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 22, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 22, 2026
MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 22, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 22, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 22, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 22, 2026
MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 22, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 22, 2026
Audacy | William Burchfield | October 22, 2026
Audacy | Will Burchfield | October 22, 2026
Lions quick-hitters: Coordinator chess match, new return man named, and Petzing staying away from LaPorta contract frustrations
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 22, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 22, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 22, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 22, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 22, 2026
ESPN (ESPN) | October 22, 2026