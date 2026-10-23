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The Daily Drive

LIONS DAILY: Detroit turning to this veteran to replace Kennedy at punt returner

Oct 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Sam LaPorta contract drama is last thing Detroit Lions need

Detroit Free Press | Carlos Monarrez | October 23, 2026

How Lions rookie Keith Abney could be key to Detroit's defensive resurgence

Detroit Free Press | Christian Romo | October 23, 2026

Lions locker room a little lonelier after veteran’s season-ending injury

MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 22, 2026

Jack Campbell relates to Sam LaPorta: "There's some truth in both sides"

Audacy | October 22, 2026

Lions kick off quest to win NFC North with 1st division game of year against surging Packers at home

Associated Press | Larry Lage | October 23, 2026

Lions vs. Packers preview: 3 key matchups

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Anthony Balaj | October 23, 2026

FOX 2 News 10PM - Packers coming to Ford Field on Sunday

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 23, 2026

CBS News Detroit at 5am - Lions host Packers in Sunday showdown

WWJ (CBS) | October 23, 2026

Local 4 News at 5a - Petzing addresses LaPorta comments

WDIV (NBC) | October 23, 2026

Lions expect Brian Branch to have big role in return vs Packers

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 22, 2026

Drew Petzing praises Sam LaPorta in midst of Lions contract kerfuffle

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 22, 2026

Dan Miller returning to booth to call Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 22, 2026

Lions OC Drew Petzing: I 'don't even notice' Sam LaPorta's discontent

Detroit News, The (MI) | Nolan Bianchi | October 22, 2026

Lions turning to this veteran to replace Tom Kennedy at punt returner

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 22, 2026

Why the Lions O-line is prepared to make switch at center

MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 22, 2026

Lions OC knows firsthand the problems Brian Branch could create for Packers

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 22, 2026

Lions radio announcer returning to the booth for Packers game

MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 22, 2026

Lions DC ‘absolutely’ sees more improved defensive showings with more swagger

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 22, 2026

Detroit Lions again have everyone accounted for at practice ahead of Week 7

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 22, 2026

A closer look at big Lions-Packers meeting to start NFC North action in Detroit

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 22, 2026

Journeyman specialist set to take on significant role for Lions in Week 7

MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 22, 2026

Lions rookie DB showed enough to keep role even with Brian Branch’s return

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 22, 2026

Lions' new return man DeAndre Carter is NFL's active leader in returns

Audacy | William Burchfield | October 22, 2026

Rising Ennis Rakestraw eager "to play a Cheesehead for real"

Audacy | Will Burchfield | October 22, 2026

Lions quick-hitters: Coordinator chess match, new return man named, and Petzing staying away from LaPorta contract frustrations

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 22, 2026

7 Lions coordinator takeaways for Packers week

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 22, 2026

Detroit Lions promote punt returner to active roster, sign new DB to practice squad

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 22, 2026

The Detroit Lions have decided on a punt returner to replace Tom Kennedy

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 22, 2026

Lions mailbag: How will Detroit defend Packers’ deep-ball attack?

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 22, 2026

First Take - Lions-Packers Preview

ESPN (ESPN) | October 22, 2026

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