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The Daily Drive

LIONS DAILY: After first trip to IR, Mays can't wait to rejoin 'balling' OL

Oct 09, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Kelvin Sheppard defense falls short again – in standing up for Lions

Detroit Free Press | Carlos Monarrez | October 09, 2026

Dan Campbell has higher standards for Lions offense than defense

Detroit Free Press | Rainer Sabin | October 09, 2026

Lions OC Drew Petzing on return to Arizona: 'Got to go out and beat them'

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 08, 2026

Cade Mays injury update: Lions C aims to return 'as soon as possible'

Detroit Free Press | Christian Romo | October 08, 2026

Lions-Cardinals Week 5 score predictions from MLive’s beat writers

MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 09, 2026

After first trip to IR, Lions center can’t wait to rejoin ‘balling’ OL

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 08, 2026

Jameson Williams: "Probably one of my worst starts to my career"

Audacy | October 08, 2026

A lot isn’t working for the Lions’ defense and Brian Branch’s return offers hope

The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | October 09, 2026

Lions, Cardinals both trying to shake early season problems when they meet in the desert

Associated Press | David Brandt | October 09, 2026

Career finally on the upswing, Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw finds new layer to motivation after trainer’s sudden passing

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 08, 2026

What is the ceiling for the Lions’ OL when Cade Mays returns to the field?

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Morgan Cannon | October 09, 2026

FOX 2 News 10PM - Plan in place for Lions' defense

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 09, 2026

7 News Detroit This Morning 5am - Lions defense struggling to find a rhythm

WXYZ (ABC) | October 09, 2026

Local 4 News at 6 – Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard speaks on defense

WDIV (NBC) | October 08, 2026

Kelvin Sheppard says Detroit Lions defense is 'banging on this wall'

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 08, 2026

Lions trade targets centered around CBs with desperation growing

Detroit Free Press | Christian Romo | October 08, 2026

Brian Branch looks 'unbelievable.' Could he play in Lions vs Cardinals?

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 08, 2026

Lions not satisfied with offense through 4 games: 'Not good enough'

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 08, 2026

Why linebackers, secondary are doing Lions' D-line a 'disservice'

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 08, 2026

Lions DT Tyleik Williams returns to practice, 2 others remain out

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 08, 2026

How Lions receiver is addressing league-leading drop issue

MLive.com (MI) | Jacob Richman | October 08, 2026

Detroit Lions DC done with the lip service: ‘Something has to change’

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 08, 2026

Lions add undrafted rookie defensive lineman to practice squad

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 08, 2026

Detroit Lions get starting defensive tackle back at practice

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 08, 2026

As the Lions struggle to stop any TE, they prepare for toughest test yet

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 08, 2026

Lions feel defensive performance has been ‘disservice’ to pressure-creating DL

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 08, 2026

Detroit Lions could turn to rookie cornerback to help struggling secondary

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 08, 2026

Lions DC wowed by Brian Branch’s first practice: ‘It looks like he hasn’t been out’

MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 08, 2026

Kelvin Sheppard: "We're banging on this wall. There's going to be a group of men that bust this MFer down"

Audacy | Will Burchfield | October 08, 2026

Lions' defense hungry for help. Brian Branch is "starving."

Audacy | Will Burchfield | October 08, 2026

Lions DC Sheppard on breaking through walls, keeping dams from breaking and skipping another round of lip service

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 08, 2026

Lions, Cardinals injury report: DT Tyleik Williams returns to practice on Thursday

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 08, 2026

5 takeaways from Kelvin Sheppard’s presser: Lions DC stands by scheme, blitzes

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 08, 2026

Kelvin Sheppard: Lions S Brian Branch looks ready to play now

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 08, 2026

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