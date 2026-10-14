LIONS DAILY: More chances likely for rookie after first NFL start at new position

Detroit News, The (MI) | Tony Paul | October 14, 2026
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The New York Times | Dan Pompei | October 14, 2026
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Detroit Free Press (MI) | Detroit Free Press | October 13, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 13, 2026
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MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 13, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 13, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 13, 2026
The New York Times | October 13, 2026
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 13, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 13, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 13, 2026
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