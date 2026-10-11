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The Daily Drive

LIONS DAILY: Detroit elevates veteran safety from practice squad before Cardinals matchup

Oct 11, 2026 at 01:30 PM

Why OC Drew Petzing must answer Dan Campbell's challenge to Lions offense

Detroit Free Press | Rainer Sabin | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions vs Arizona Cardinals picks: Who has defense in desert?

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 11, 2026

Lions-Cardinals scouting report: Can Detroit get back on track?

Detroit Free Press | Christian Romo | October 11, 2026

Marvin Harrison Jr. to mystery team? Cardinals reportedly make trade

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Tom Viera | October 10, 2026

Detroit Lions depth chart today vs. Cardinals: What shifts are in store for DBs?

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026

Lions captain among two players fined after Week 4 loss

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 10, 2026

Lions elevate veteran safety from practice squad before Cardinals matchup

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 10, 2026

Lions reportedly won’t see Cardinals WR in Week 5 due to expected trade

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 10, 2026

Game Day: How to watch and 3 things to watch for Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 11, 2026

NFL Week 5 expert picks, predictions: Moneyline, against the spread

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026

Jack Campbell hit with ‘major’ fine, could result in suspension if repeated

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 10, 2026

Detroit Lions use final practice squad elevation on veteran safety

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 10, 2026

Cardinals to deactivate Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Lions with trade looming

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Anthony Balaj | October 10, 2026

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals preview: 3 key stats

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Al Karsten | October 10, 2026

Detroit Lions fan confidence hits record low for the Dan Campbell era

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 10, 2026

Fox 2 News Weekend - Lions looking to bounce back after tough road loss

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 11, 2026

Fox 2 News Weekend - Lions 2-2 this season

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 10, 2026

Local 4 News at 11 - Lions offense knows they can be better

WDIV (NBC) | October 11, 2026

7 News Detroit This Morning Weekend Edition 9am - Lions defense looking for improvement

WXYZ (ABC) | October 10, 2026

CBS News Detroit at 11pm - Lions visit Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 PM

WWJ (CBS) | October 10, 2026

Predictions: Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Detroit News, The (MI) | Nolan Bianchi | October 10, 2026

3 burning questions: Will Lions offense answer internal challenge for greatness?

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 10, 2026

Detroit Lions 2027 Draft Watch: 3 prospects to watch Week 6 of the college football season

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 10, 2026

Tyleik Williams injury update: Lions DT 'ready to go' vs. Cardinals

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 09, 2026

Lions rule out 4 players for Week 5 vs. Cardinals

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 09, 2026

Detroit Lions rule out 4 players, list DT as questionable vs. Cardinals

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 09, 2026

D.J. Reed isn't ducking his poor start to season

Audacy | Will Burchfield | October 09, 2026

DFN mailbag: On Sheppard, trading LaPorta and who loses snaps when Branch returns

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 09, 2026

Fox 2 News Weekend - Lions-Cardinals Preview

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 10, 2026

7 News Detroit This Morning Weekend Edition - Lions defense looking for improvement

WXYZ (ABC) | October 10, 2026

Local 4 News Morning - All eyes on defense as Lions depart to Arizona for their Week 5 matchup

WDIV (NBC) | October 10, 2026

NFL Live - Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard not worried about public perception

ESPN (ESPN) | October 09, 2026

CBS News Detroit - Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell shares story about Hall of Famer Mike Ditka

WWJ (CBS) | October 09, 2026

Lions' Dan Campbell recalls 'intimidating' interview with Mike Ditka

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 09, 2026

'Tall order' for Brian Branch, Cade Mays to play for Lions vs Cardinals

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 09, 2026

Middling Lions need more from Jameson Williams: 'Can't be boom or bust'

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 09, 2026

Lions coach Dan Campbell shares 'awesome' Mike Ditka story

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 09, 2026

Lions aiming for Brian Branch, Cade Mays to return vs. Packers

Detroit News, The (MI) | Richard Silva | October 09, 2026

Lions WR Jameson Williams self-critical of early-season performance

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 09, 2026

Lions’ Dan Campbell reflects on Mike Ditka’s death with cigar-filled draft story

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 09, 2026

Lions expect to wait until after bye vs. Packers to unleash 2 key players

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 09, 2026

Lions rookie cornerback has waited for his chance. It might finally be here

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 09, 2026

Second-year Lions DL continues to impress with shift to more work at nose

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 09, 2026

Brian Branch’s return could be the spark Detroit’s defense desperately needs

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 09, 2026

Jack Campbell on Lions' defense: "Right now it’s terrible ... It’s not gonna win football games"

Audacy | October 09, 2026

Kelvin Sheppard on Lions' NFL-worst defense: 'Something has to change'

NFL.com | Kevin Patra | October 09, 2026

Lions Quick Hitters: Injury returns targeted for Green Bay, defensive benchmarks in Arizona and a Mike Ditka story

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 09, 2026

Dan Campbell takeaways: 3 things he needs to see from Detroit Lions defense

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 09, 2026

Lions’ Brian Branch, Cade Mays unlikely to play vs. Cardinals

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 09, 2026

Lions vs. Cardinals preview: 3 key matchups

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Anthony Balaj | October 09, 2026

NFL predictions: 4 keys to a Lions victory over the Cardinals in Week 5

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 09, 2026

Fox 2 News Morning: Good Day Detroit - Isaac TeSlaa interview

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 09, 2026

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