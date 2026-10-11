LIONS DAILY: Detroit elevates veteran safety from practice squad before Cardinals matchup

Detroit Free Press | Rainer Sabin | October 11, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 11, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Christian Romo | October 11, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Tom Viera | October 10, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 10, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 10, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 10, 2026
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 11, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 10, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 10, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Anthony Balaj | October 10, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Al Karsten | October 10, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 10, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 11, 2026
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WDIV (NBC) | October 11, 2026
WXYZ (ABC) | October 10, 2026
WWJ (CBS) | October 10, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | Nolan Bianchi | October 10, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 10, 2026
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 10, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 09, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 09, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 09, 2026
Audacy | Will Burchfield | October 09, 2026
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 09, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 10, 2026
WXYZ (ABC) | October 10, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | October 10, 2026
ESPN (ESPN) | October 09, 2026
WWJ (CBS) | October 09, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 09, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 09, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 09, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 09, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | Richard Silva | October 09, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 09, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 09, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 09, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 09, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 09, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 09, 2026
Audacy | October 09, 2026
NFL.com | Kevin Patra | October 09, 2026
Lions Quick Hitters: Injury returns targeted for Green Bay, defensive benchmarks in Arizona and a Mike Ditka story
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Anthony Balaj | October 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 09, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 09, 2026