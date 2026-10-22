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The Daily Drive

LIONS DAILY: Detroit ready to 'rip this Band-Aid off,' start Cade Mays at center

Oct 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Unhappy Sam LaPorta could get big payday in 2027 NFL free agency

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 22, 2026

Why Detroit Lions' D-Line is the key to beating Green Bay Packers

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Rainer Sabin | October 22, 2026

Lions' Tate Ratledge is 'the protector out there' as intimidating guard

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 22, 2026

Lions to get DB Brian Branch, C Cade Mays back vs. Packers

ESPN.com | Eric Woodyard | October 21, 2026

Discussion: Is Sam LaPorta right to take his contract frustrations public?

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 22, 2026

Lions, Packers Week 7 injury report: Bye week helps Detroit get healthy

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 21, 2026

Fox 2 News Morning - Lions Head Coach Dan Campbells' review of the Packers

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 22, 2026

7 News Detroit This Morning - Lions to have key players return for Week 7 matchup

WXYZ (ABC) | October 22, 2026

Local 4 News - Lions aim to win back-to-back games for the first time this year

WDIV (NBC) | October 22, 2026

FOX 2 The Sports Office - Reaction to Lions TE Sam LaPorta contract talks

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 21, 2026

CBS News Detroit - Lions TE Sam LaPorta shares frustration over contact talks

WWJ (CBS) | October 21, 2026

Fox 2 News - Lions to face Packers in Week 7 matchup

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 21, 2026

Local 4 News - Lions TE Sam LaPorta candid about contract extension

WDIV (NBC) | October 21, 2026

TE Sam LaPorta says Detroit Lions 'not showing the love' amid contract talks

Detroit Free Press | Christian Romo | October 21, 2026

Detroit Lions ready to 'rip this Band-Aid off,' start Cade Mays at center

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 21, 2026

Interception-less Lions QB Jared Goff faces ultimate test in Packers' defense

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 21, 2026

Cade Mays or Juice Scruggs? Lions don't plan on rotation vs. Packers

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 21, 2026

Sam LaPorta disappointed Lions 'not showing the love' in contract talks

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 21, 2026

As Lions pick center, OL coach shares experience as former injury replacement

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 21, 2026

‘I’ll go get paid somewhere else’: Lions star TE vents over stalled contract talks

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 21, 2026

Lions-Packers preview: Will Green Bay have star RB in the mix?

MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 21, 2026

The Lions host the Packers this Sunday — here’s where to find the best deals on tickets

MLive.com | Jenna Malinowski | October 21, 2026

Dan Campbell sounds like he’s decided Detroit’s starting center vs. Packers

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 21, 2026

Michigan State OL, son of Lions’ assistant, eyes repeat national award at new level

MLive.com | Matt Wenzel | October 21, 2026

LaPorta sounds off on stalled contract talks with Lions: "I break my f\*\*king back for the team ... and they’re just not showing the love"

Audacy | October 21, 2026

Sounds like Lions will start Cade Mays over Juice Scruggs

Audacy | October 21, 2026

Sam LaPorta not feeling contract 'love' from Lions ahead of 2027 free agency

ESPN.com | ESPN | October 21, 2026

Sam LaPorta on lack of contract extension with Lions: ‘They’re just not showing the love’

The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | October 21, 2026

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta vents frustrations about contract situation

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 21, 2026

Kerby Joseph injury update: Lions safety posts promising video of progress

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 21, 2026

Dan Campbell hints at who will play alongside Brian Branch at safety

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 21, 2026

The Detroit Lions have decided on their starting center vs. Packers

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 21, 2026

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