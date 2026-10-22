LIONS DAILY: Detroit ready to 'rip this Band-Aid off,' start Cade Mays at center

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 22, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Rainer Sabin | October 22, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 22, 2026
ESPN.com | Eric Woodyard | October 21, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 22, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 21, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 22, 2026
WXYZ (ABC) | October 22, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | October 22, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 21, 2026
WWJ (CBS) | October 21, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 21, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | October 21, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Christian Romo | October 21, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 21, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 21, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 21, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 21, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 21, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 21, 2026
MLive.com | Jacob Richman | October 21, 2026
MLive.com | Jenna Malinowski | October 21, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 21, 2026
MLive.com | Matt Wenzel | October 21, 2026
LaPorta sounds off on stalled contract talks with Lions: "I break my f\*\*king back for the team ... and they’re just not showing the love"
Audacy | October 21, 2026
Audacy | October 21, 2026
ESPN.com | ESPN | October 21, 2026
The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | October 21, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 21, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 21, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 21, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 21, 2026