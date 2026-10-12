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The Daily Drive

LIONS DAILY: Detroit rookie hadn't played safety since middle school. A leap of faith paid off

Oct 12, 2026 at 01:30 PM

Watch Dan Campbell's locker room speech after Lions' win over Cardinals

Detroit Free Press | Amy Huschka | October 12, 2026

Detroit Lions rookie hadn't played safety since middle school. A leap of faith paid off

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Shawn Windsor | October 12, 2026

Rout fuels Lions before bye: 'I don't think anyone can stop us'

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 12, 2026

Mitch Albom: Lions find belief – and their defense – in the desert

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Mitch Albom | October 12, 2026

Detroit Lions grades vs. Cardinals: Slow start fades into lopsided road win

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 12, 2026

Lions felt the pressure with demanding week and looked like themselves again

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 12, 2026

Lions responded to Dan Campbell’s challenge and showed what they can be

The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | October 12, 2026

Three key Lions called themselves out and delivered

Audacy | Will Burchfield | October 12, 2026

Lions vs. Cardinals Week 5 Recap | NFL Daily

NFL.com | October 12, 2026

Jared Goff tears up about death of wife of Lions radio announcer Dan Miller

Detroit Free Press | Andrew Birkle | October 11, 2026

Jahmyr Gibbs, Jared Goff, DL get high marks in Lions win vs Cardinals

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions lose Devin White, Tom Kennedy to injuries

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 11, 2026

Dan Campbell, Sam LaPorta big winners in Lions' rout of Cardinals

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Rainer Sabin | October 11, 2026

Dan Campbell gamble shakes Detroit Lions out of offensive doldrums

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Shawn Windsor | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions DT Tyleik Williams good to go against Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Christian Romo | October 11, 2026

Cynthia Miller, wife of Detroit Lions announcer Dan Miller, dies at 63

The Detroit News | George Hunter | October 11, 2026

Lions' Gibbs breaks another Sanders record — now he's chasing Tomlinson

Detroit News, The (MI) | Richard Silva | October 11, 2026

Lions grades: Offense roars, defense comes to life to beat Cardinals

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 11, 2026

Emotional Dan Campbell gives game ball to Lions broadcaster Dan Miller

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 11, 2026

Niyo: Lions get right vs. Cardinals as NFC North showdowns loom

Detroit News, The (MI) | John Niyo | October 11, 2026

Lions overcome quiet start to pummel Cardinals

Detroit News, The (MI) | Nolan Bianchi | October 11, 2026

Injury update: 'Doesn't look good' for Lions' Devin White, Tom Kennedy

Detroit News, The (MI) | Nolan Bianchi | October 11, 2026

Two Lions carted to locker room with injuries against Cardinals

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions take on the Arizona Cardinals

The Detroit News | October 11, 2026

Jason Benetti filling in for Dan Miller on Lions-Cardinals radio call

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions announcer Dan Miller not on radio broadcast following wife's death

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 11, 2026

Tyleik Williams will play in Lions-Cardinals game; see inactives here

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 11, 2026

Lions expecting 'seamless' transition to Cade Mays after bye week

Detroit News, The (MI) | Richard Silva | October 11, 2026

Overheard inside the Lions’ locker room: Gosh and wish we could play tomorrow

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026

‘I’m trying’: Jahmyr Gibbs sets sights on Ladainian Tomlinson’s TD record

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026

Detroit’s defense responds with sticky man coverage for runaway win in Arizona

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026

What’s being said nationally about Lions’ dominant win over Cardinals

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 11, 2026

Lions LB likely needs surgery, while WR could return down the line

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026

Jahmyr Gibbs stars, defense holds as Lions enter bye on winning note

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions rule out 2 players for rest of game vs. Cardinals

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026

Halftime analysis: Lions recover from ugly start to jump all over Cardinals

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026

Jason Benetti fills in for Lions radio announcer Dan Miller after wife’s death

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions live updates and chat for today vs. the Arizona Cardinals

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions rule out 6 players, make swap at TE3 in Arizona

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026

Lions RB Gibbs passes Sanders for most NFL TDs before age 25

ESPN.com | Eric Woodyard | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals: Game Highlights

ESPN.com | October 11, 2026

Is this the Lions team we were expecting after blowout win over Cardinals?

The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | October 11, 2026

Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs lead the Lions’ offensive romp in a 45-21 win over the Cardinals

Associated Press | David Brandt | October 11, 2026

Lions vs. Cardinals highlights | Week 5

NFL.com | October 11, 2026

Locker Room Buzz: Special game ball, injury updates, Abney at safety, LaPorta the catalyst, and Lions CBs answering the bell

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 11, 2026

Rapid Recap: Detroit Lions shake off sluggish start, smash Arizona Cardinals ahead of bye

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 11, 2026

Discussion: How much better do you feel about the Lions after their blowout win over Cardinals?

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 12, 2026

Several Detroit Lions honor play-by-play announcer Dan Miller following wife’s death

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 12, 2026

Injury updates: 2 Detroit Lions carted off in first half vs. Cardinals

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals live score updates, highlights, news

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026

Lions Week 5 injury report: DL Tyleik Williams ACTIVE vs. Cardinals

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals live chat, discussion

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026

Detroit Lions Week 5 rooting guide: Best possible outcomes

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026

Cindy Miller, wife of Detroit Lions radio announcer Dan Miller, passes away

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026

Fox 2 News Morning - Lions knock off Cardinals 45-21

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 12, 2026

7 News Detroit This Morning - Lions defense steps up in big win over Cardinals and Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell dedicates game ball to Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller

WXYZ (ABC) | October 12, 2026

Fox 2 News Morning - Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Lions QB Jared Goff honor Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller with game ball

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 12, 2026

Local 4 News - Lions score on seven straight possessions to win over the Cardinals

WDIV (NBC) | October 12, 2026

Local 4 News - Lions shake off slow start at the Cardinals to handle 45-21 win

WDIV (NBC) | October 12, 2026

FOX 2 Sports Works - Lions offense scores 45 points in dominate win over Cardinals - Part 2

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 12, 2026

FOX 2 Sports Works - Lions get win in 'get right' game - Part 1

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 12, 2026

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt - Lions-Cardinals Recap

ESPN (ESPN) | October 12, 2026

Inside Edition Weekend - Lions defense and offense steps up to get 45-21 win

WDIV (NBC) | October 12, 2026

Sports Final Edition - Lions-Cardinals Recap

WDIV (NBC) | October 12, 2026

Lions beat Cardinals as defense steps up, offense explodes after Dan Campbell's 'uncomfortable week'

YouTube | October 11, 2026

LIONS GAMEDAY LIVE: Detroit looks to bounce back against Arizona after SNF loss

YouTube | October 11, 2026

Fox NFL Kickoff - Lions defensive woes

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 11, 2026

Local 4 News Morning - Lions-Cardinals Preview

WDIV (NBC) | October 11, 2026

Fox 2 News Weekend - Lions-Cardinals Preview

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 11, 2026

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