LIONS DAILY: Detroit rookie hadn't played safety since middle school. A leap of faith paid off

Detroit Free Press | Amy Huschka | October 12, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Shawn Windsor | October 12, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 12, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Mitch Albom | October 12, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 12, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 12, 2026
The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | October 12, 2026
Audacy | Will Burchfield | October 12, 2026
NFL.com | October 12, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Andrew Birkle | October 11, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 11, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 11, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Rainer Sabin | October 11, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Shawn Windsor | October 11, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Christian Romo | October 11, 2026
The Detroit News | George Hunter | October 11, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | Richard Silva | October 11, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 11, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 11, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | John Niyo | October 11, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | Nolan Bianchi | October 11, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | Nolan Bianchi | October 11, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 11, 2026
The Detroit News | October 11, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 11, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 11, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 11, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | Richard Silva | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 11, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 11, 2026
ESPN.com | Eric Woodyard | October 11, 2026
ESPN.com | October 11, 2026
The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | October 11, 2026
Associated Press | David Brandt | October 11, 2026
NFL.com | October 11, 2026
Locker Room Buzz: Special game ball, injury updates, Abney at safety, LaPorta the catalyst, and Lions CBs answering the bell
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 11, 2026
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 11, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 12, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 12, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 11, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 11, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 12, 2026
7 News Detroit This Morning - Lions defense steps up in big win over Cardinals and Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell dedicates game ball to Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller
WXYZ (ABC) | October 12, 2026
Fox 2 News Morning - Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Lions QB Jared Goff honor Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller with game ball
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 12, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | October 12, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | October 12, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 12, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 12, 2026
ESPN (ESPN) | October 12, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | October 12, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | October 12, 2026
Lions beat Cardinals as defense steps up, offense explodes after Dan Campbell's 'uncomfortable week'
YouTube | October 11, 2026
YouTube | October 11, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 11, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | October 11, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 11, 2026