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Twentyman in the Huddle: 2026 NFL Draft preview

Apr 16, 2026 at 01:05 PM

On this episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast presented by CoPilot+ PC, Tim Twentyman previews the 2026 NFL Draft. Tim is first joined by Lions director of college scouting Brian Hudspeth, who breaks down scouting methods and his approach to older draft classes. He discusses finalizing Detroit's draft board, as well as the overall depth of this year's draft. Tim then welcomes NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who shares his thoughts on the potential alignment of Detroit's No. 17 pick and general manager Brad Holmes' best player available mentality. They close out this week's episode by discussing the advantage of Lions tackle Penei Sewell’s range, as well as the depth at edge rusher and versatility at safety in this year's draft.

Highlights include:

  • :13 = Brian Hudspeth on Detroit's draft board
  • 16:27 = Daniel Jeremiah on draft depth

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