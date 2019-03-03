LB prospect Devin White would love to play with Jarrad Davis

The first Butkus Award winner in LSU history, White (6-0, 237), ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash Sunday. To put that in a little bit of perspective, inside linebackers rarely reach that speed at the combine. The 200 inside linebackers that were drafted since 2005 ran an average 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash, according to Pro Football Reference, and only three have run under 4.5 seconds. White led a group of speedy linebackers today, as both Michigan's Devin Bush (4.43) and Texas' Gary Johnson (4.43) ran under the 4.5 second mark.

"White has what teams are looking for at the position: The ability to run, cover and blitz," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said earlier this week.

"When you have linebackers that can't cover, you will get picked on repeatedly, It's hard to hide out there when you have a linebacker who can't cover. To me, you start right there. He's going to be able to run and cover and help match up with some of the better tight ends and even some of these backs. It's a huge asset."

The multiple scheme that head coach Matt Patricia has installed in Detroit is very linebacker friendly, especially with the talent the Lions have put together in the middle of the defensive line with Damon Harrison, A'Shawn Robinson, Da'Shawn Hand and others.