KEY QUESTIONS: Will the Lions get Jameson Williams more involved moving forward?

How much is Campbell looking forward to going against his mentor in Denver head coach Sean Payton?

Campbell said it means a lot but it also means they better be on their stuff this week because he knows Payton will be trying to come into Detroit to embarrass him and the Lions.

"That's our motivation," Campbell said. "That's my motivation. It's about winning, man. All we have to do is find a way to win. We're going to have to be at our best and we will be at our best."

Campbell pointed to the fact that Denver leads the NFL with 24 takeaways and has a plus-six turnover differential. He said they are also very efficient on offense right now.

The Broncos come in having won six of their last seven games and are currently just one game behind Kansas City in the AFC West.

With a win Saturday, the Lions can sweep the AFC West this season.

Campbell said the biggest thing he learned under Payton is staying even-keeled. When the Broncos started the season 1-5 Campbell said he knew they'd bounce back because Payton doesn't ride the wave and he stays even-keeled.

It's the same reason why Campbell isn't panicking about losing two of their last three contests.

"All we have to do is get back to playing clean football. It really is as simple as that," he said. "It doesn't mean it's easy. But it is that simple.

"The most important thing is we don't buy into the narrative that is not inside of our building and what the team says. You have to honor the tape. Honor what you put on film Sunday and what is the issue? It's as simple as that. Stay consistent. We start acting like the house is burning down it's going to get worse. We know what we got to do. I know exactly what we have to do."