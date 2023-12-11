KEY QUESTIONS: Will the Lions get Jameson Williams more involved moving forward?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday one day after a disappointing loss in Chicago where his team was sloppy and a little undisciplined in a 28-13 loss to the Bears.
Campbell blamed the team's own errors as the biggest culprit in the defeat and vowed to get them cleaned up this week. Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday media session:
What is the biggest positive Campbell took away from the loss Sunday?
"Here is the most encouraging thing about what happened yesterday," he said. "Some of our best players on the team did not play well and that's encouraging going into this one."
Campbell didn't give specifics names, but it certainly wasn't the best of days for players like wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, quarterback Jared Goff, left tackle Taylor Decker, defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Alex Anzalone, to name a few.
"Those are prideful guys," he said. "Those are our dudes. And believe me, those guys are going to come back, no different than us as coaches, and we're going to be at our best (vs. Denver). I just know what kind of locker room we got and what kind of players and we will respond."
Will the Lions get wide receiver Jameson Williams more involved moving forward?
Williams played 38 snaps in Chicago but was only targeted once and had one carry.
"We'll keep working with him. He's improving. We'll keep working to find some different ways to get him more involved because he is putting the work in and improving ... he's earned that."
Williams has 13 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns on the season but hasn't caught more than two passes in any contest this season.
Could center Frank Ragnow be back this week?
Sounds like it's too early to tell.
Campbell said Ragnow's knee injury is improving, and he'll know more later in the week. Graham Glasgow allowed a sack and three total pressures playing in place of Ragnow. He and Goff also had a critical fumble of a snap that Chicago recovered and later scored off of.
Any update on linebacker James Houston or defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson?
Campbell said it's still looking like the end of this month for a potential return for both players and seemed really more optimistic than he has in recent weeks when it comes to Gardner-Johnson in particular.
"I think there's a chance. I think Lazarus has a chance," Campbell joked. "I think he does. He's improved, all those guys have, but C.J.'s kicking it into overdrive and he's healed quick. He's healing quick. Most of it is going to be about just, 'Is his body ready for that? Will he be able to do it without re-injuring? Is it stable and strong enough?' I know this, he's taken off. But we'll see. Probably same timeline. If there's a chance probably late December early January."
How much is Campbell looking forward to going against his mentor in Denver head coach Sean Payton?
Campbell said it means a lot but it also means they better be on their stuff this week because he knows Payton will be trying to come into Detroit to embarrass him and the Lions.
"That's our motivation," Campbell said. "That's my motivation. It's about winning, man. All we have to do is find a way to win. We're going to have to be at our best and we will be at our best."
Campbell pointed to the fact that Denver leads the NFL with 24 takeaways and has a plus-six turnover differential. He said they are also very efficient on offense right now.
The Broncos come in having won six of their last seven games and are currently just one game behind Kansas City in the AFC West.
With a win Saturday, the Lions can sweep the AFC West this season.
Campbell said the biggest thing he learned under Payton is staying even-keeled. When the Broncos started the season 1-5 Campbell said he knew they'd bounce back because Payton doesn't ride the wave and he stays even-keeled.
It's the same reason why Campbell isn't panicking about losing two of their last three contests.
"All we have to do is get back to playing clean football. It really is as simple as that," he said. "It doesn't mean it's easy. But it is that simple.
"The most important thing is we don't buy into the narrative that is not inside of our building and what the team says. You have to honor the tape. Honor what you put on film Sunday and what is the issue? It's as simple as that. Stay consistent. We start acting like the house is burning down it's going to get worse. We know what we got to do. I know exactly what we have to do."
He said it all starts with the coaches putting together a good game plan this week and with the players at practice starting Tuesday.