Lions agree to terms with New York Jets to acquire S Andre Cisco via trade

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to trade terms with the New York Jets to acquire S Andre Cisco in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft selection. Additional trade terms were not disclosed.
Currently in his sixth NFL season, Cisco has totaled 17 tackles (14 solo), two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack in nine games (four starts) with the Jets this year.
Originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round (65th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, Cisco has appeared in 80 games (59 starts) and has totaled 278 tackles (188 solo), 26 pass defenses, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks.
The Lions also announced today the following transaction:
WAIVED:
TE Jackson Meeks
View photos of S Andre Cisco, who Detroit acquired via a trade with the New York Jets.