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Lions agree to terms with New York Jets to acquire S Andre Cisco via trade

Nov 09, 2026 at 04:05 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to trade terms with the New York Jets to acquire S Andre Cisco in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft selection. Additional trade terms were not disclosed.

Currently in his sixth NFL season, Cisco has totaled 17 tackles (14 solo), two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack in nine games (four starts) with the Jets this year.

Originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round (65th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, Cisco has appeared in 80 games (59 starts) and has totaled 278 tackles (188 solo), 26 pass defenses, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks.

The Lions also announced today the following transaction:

WAIVED:

TE Jackson Meeks

Andre Cisco photos

View photos of S Andre Cisco, who Detroit acquired via a trade with the New York Jets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Dennis Houston (89) is tackled by New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) after catching a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Dennis Houston (89) is tackled by New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) after catching a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco (8) defends during an NFL preseason football game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco (8) defends during an NFL preseason football game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes the ball under pressure from New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes the ball under pressure from New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) defends near the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) defends near the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) reacts to the kick during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
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New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) reacts to the kick during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) gets ready for the play during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Packers won 20-17 in overtime. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) gets ready for the play during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Packers won 20-17 in overtime. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) fumbles the ball after being hit by New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) fumbles the ball after being hit by New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
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New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) takes the field with teammates before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) takes the field with teammates before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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