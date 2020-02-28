Isaiah Simmons' versatility a perfect fit for the modern NFL

"That guy's a playmaker," Quinn said. "He can do a variety of things at a very, very high level. He, obviously a couple years ago, when he wasn't even eligible, coming down the stretch, the last month of the college season, he was probably one of the most dominant guys on that team and they had a bunch of guys that got drafted last year.

"So he was on our radar. He's great, he can cover tight ends, he can play the run, he can play sideline to sideline. He's a very good blitzer. He's not a big body, inside linebacker, kind of take on blocks, but his athleticism, his range, his ability just to make plays in both the run and pass game was really intriguing. He's a high-level prospect."

He certainly seems to fit what the Lions do on defense. They'll mix between four linebacker and three safety packages often, and are very multiple on defense. Detroit was last in the NFL against the pass last season, allowing on average 284.4 passing yards per game, and they tied for last with just seven interceptions. Rookie Jahlani Tavai earned Detroit's highest coverage grade among their linebackers from Pro Football Focus, but it was still a slightly negative grade.

Simmons is a player that can come in and potentially make an immediate impact at an area of need.