How they performed: Lions at the 2019 NFL Combine

Feb 23, 2020 at 08:26 AM

1st round: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

40-yard dash: 4.70 seconds

Bench press: 17 reps

Vertical jump: 37.5 inches

Broad jump: 123.0 inches

3 cone drill: 7.02 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Notes: Hockenson was a top performer in the 40-yard dash (tied for 7th among tight ends), bench press (t-10th), vertical jump (2nd), broad jump (2nd), 3 cone drill (2nd) and 20-yard shuttle (2nd).

2nd round: Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii

Tavai did not participate in drills at the Combine due to an existing shoulder injury.

3rd round: Will Harris, S, Boston College

40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds

Bench press: 20 reps

Vertical jump: 36.5 inches

Broad jump: 123.0 inches

3 cone drill: 6.91 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.12 seconds

Notes: Harris was a top performer in the 40-yard dash (4th among safeties), bench press (t-3rd), vertical jump (t-6th), broad jump (t-8th), 3 cone drill (5th), and 20-yard shuttle (5th).

4th round: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

Bryant did not participate in drills at the Combine due to an existing pectoral injury.

5th round: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds

Bench press: 17 reps

Vertical jump: 36.5 inches

Broad jump: 120.0 inches

3 cone drill: 6.82 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.16 seconds

Notes: Oruwariye was a top performer in the 40-yard dash (tied for 12th among cornerbacks), bench press (t-6th), 3 cone drill (t-6th) and 20-yard shuttle (13th).

6th round: Travis Fulgham, WR, Old Dominion

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

Bench press: 15 reps

Vertical jump: 36.5 inches

Broad jump: 126.0 inches

Notes: Fulgham was a top performer in the bench press (15th among wide receivers) and broad jump (8th).

6th round: Ty Johnson, RB, Maryland

Johnson was not invited to the Combine.

7th round: Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia

40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds

Bench press: 19 reps

Vertical jump: 28.0 inches

3 cone drill: 7.45 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.43 seconds

Notes: Nauta was a top performer in the bench press (tied for 7th among tight ends) and 20-yard shuttle (14th).

