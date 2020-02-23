How they performed: Lions at the 2019 NFL Combine

1st round: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
40-yard dash: 4.70 seconds
Bench press: 17 reps
Vertical jump: 37.5 inches
Broad jump: 123.0 inches
3 cone drill: 7.02 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.18 seconds
Notes: Hockenson was a top performer in the 40-yard dash (tied for 7th among tight ends), bench press (t-10th), vertical jump (2nd), broad jump (2nd), 3 cone drill (2nd) and 20-yard shuttle (2nd).
2nd round: Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii
Tavai did not participate in drills at the Combine due to an existing shoulder injury.
3rd round: Will Harris, S, Boston College
40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds
Bench press: 20 reps
Vertical jump: 36.5 inches
Broad jump: 123.0 inches
3 cone drill: 6.91 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.12 seconds
Notes: Harris was a top performer in the 40-yard dash (4th among safeties), bench press (t-3rd), vertical jump (t-6th), broad jump (t-8th), 3 cone drill (5th), and 20-yard shuttle (5th).
4th round: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
Bryant did not participate in drills at the Combine due to an existing pectoral injury.
5th round: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds
Bench press: 17 reps
Vertical jump: 36.5 inches
Broad jump: 120.0 inches
3 cone drill: 6.82 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.16 seconds
Notes: Oruwariye was a top performer in the 40-yard dash (tied for 12th among cornerbacks), bench press (t-6th), 3 cone drill (t-6th) and 20-yard shuttle (13th).
6th round: Travis Fulgham, WR, Old Dominion
40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds
Bench press: 15 reps
Vertical jump: 36.5 inches
Broad jump: 126.0 inches
Notes: Fulgham was a top performer in the bench press (15th among wide receivers) and broad jump (8th).
6th round: Ty Johnson, RB, Maryland
Johnson was not invited to the Combine.
7th round: Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia
40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds
Bench press: 19 reps
Vertical jump: 28.0 inches
3 cone drill: 7.45 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.43 seconds
Notes: Nauta was a top performer in the bench press (tied for 7th among tight ends) and 20-yard shuttle (14th).