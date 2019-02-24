How they performed: Lions at the 2018 NFL Combine

1st round: Frank Ragnow, OL, Arkansas
Bench press: 26 reps (11th among all offensive linemen)
Ragnow did not participate in most of the drills at the Combine due to an existing ankle injury.
2nd round: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
Bench press: 11 reps
Vertical jump: 40.0 inches
Broad jump: 126.0 inches
3 cone drill: 7.07 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.29 seconds
Notes: Johnson was a top performer in the vertical jump (2nd among running backs), broad jump (3rd), 3 cone drill (8th) and 20-yard shuttle (11th).
3rd round: Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana-Lafayette
40-yard dash: 4.51 seconds
Bench press: 14 reps
Vertical jump: 33.0 inches
Broad jump: 119.0 inches
3 cone drill: 7.0 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.28 seconds
Notes: Walker was a top performer in the 40-yard dash (10th among safeties), 3 cone drill (7th) and 20-yard shuttle (6th).
View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Combine.
4th round: Da'Shawn Hand, DL, Alabama
40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds
Bench press: 28 reps
Vertical jump: 31.5 inches
Broad jump: 111.0 inches
3 cone drill: 7.98 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.62 seconds
Notes: Hand was a top performer in the 40-yard dash (7th among defensive linemen), bench press (10th), vertical jump (14th) and broad jump (13th).
5th round: Tyrell Crosby, OL, Oregon
40-yard dash: 5.23 seconds
Bench press: 17 reps
Vertical jump: 30.0 inches
Broad jump: 105.0 inches
3 cone drill: 7.89 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.77 seconds
Notes: Crosby was a top performer in the 40-yard dash (13th among offensive linemen) and vertical jump (8th).
7th round: Nick Bawden, FB, San Diego State
Bawden was not allowed to participate in Combine drills due to a team finding what they believed to be a fracture in his foot.