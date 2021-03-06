How Holmes evaluates speed in the pre-draft scouting process

Those are useful tools NFL teams have added to their evaluation process, and while they're making their way into the college game as well, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said recently that it will never completely replace some of the old-school testing conducted by the NFL – like the 40-yard dash. Instead, Holmes said good talent evaluators use all the tools available to them.

"I'm not sure about actually removing the 40-yard dash time because I truly believe that it can confirm things that you may think from a play speed standpoint," Holmes said. "If you think that a player is fast on film, and then if he runs a fast 40, then obviously you can lean on that and say, 'OK, alright, that actually lines up to what I was thinking.'

"When it's the opposite, when you don't think that a player is that fast on film and then you see him running a fast 40-yard dash time, you shouldn't ignore that. You actually should use that to go back and look at and be sure like, 'I wasn't really expecting that, but let's just be sure.'