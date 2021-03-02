Holmes likes the quarterbacks in this year's draft class

"I just think it's smart drafting business when you're picking in the top 10 that you make sure you know that quarterback class very thoroughly," Holmes said.

Whether or not the Lions ultimately decide to select a quarterback in this year's draft is yet to be determined, but sitting at No. 7 the Lions could be players in the market, whether that's deciding to select one, or being in a position where a team that really wants one opts to make a play for Detroit's pick at seven.

Either way, it's good to get to know this year's quarterback class.

"I think the quarterback position in general, what's cool about this year, is that they're in all different flavors," Holmes said. "You have a guy that can actually do it all, can do it from the pocket (and) do it with his legs. You have another guy that probably does it a little more with his legs, little bit more being creative. There's another guy that actually does it more from the pocket.

"All the different flavors makes it very, very intriguing in terms of when you're looking across the whole scope of the class."

It's hard to win in this league without a good quarterback. It's good to always scout and develop the position, which is something the Lions didn't do a lot of behind Matthew Stafford the last 12 years.