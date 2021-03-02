Holmes likes the quarterbacks in this year's draft class

Lions general manager Brad Holmes couldn't talk in depth about the reported trade that will send Jared Golf to the Lions when the league year begins because of NFL rules that restrict teams from talking about trades until they become official.
But having a veteran quarterback, one who has won a lot of games in this league, and who Holmes has familiarity with, could certainly shape some offseason decisions for the Lions.
Holmes did say that having a young, veteran quarterback doesn't necessarily rule out the possibility of drafting a quarterback to develop as well.
The Lions have the seventh overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and that's a spot that could be in the thick of the quarterback market. When asked about the strengths of this year's draft class, Holmes said the quarterback class is one area where he feels this draft is really loaded.
"I like the crop of quarterbacks that are coming out in this year's draft," he said. "That's obviously always a very, very important position. When you're picking inside the top 10, I don't think there's a position that you can really look past at any level."
Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Zach Wilson (BYU), Trey Lance (North Dakota State), Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Mac Jones (Alabama) are the top five players at the position by most draft analysts, and all five could be top 15 picks. It's very likely the quarterback position will dominate the top of the draft this year with so many quarterback-needy teams around the league.
"I just think it's smart drafting business when you're picking in the top 10 that you make sure you know that quarterback class very thoroughly," Holmes said.
Whether or not the Lions ultimately decide to select a quarterback in this year's draft is yet to be determined, but sitting at No. 7 the Lions could be players in the market, whether that's deciding to select one, or being in a position where a team that really wants one opts to make a play for Detroit's pick at seven.
Either way, it's good to get to know this year's quarterback class.
"I think the quarterback position in general, what's cool about this year, is that they're in all different flavors," Holmes said. "You have a guy that can actually do it all, can do it from the pocket (and) do it with his legs. You have another guy that probably does it a little more with his legs, little bit more being creative. There's another guy that actually does it more from the pocket.
"All the different flavors makes it very, very intriguing in terms of when you're looking across the whole scope of the class."
It's hard to win in this league without a good quarterback. It's good to always scout and develop the position, which is something the Lions didn't do a lot of behind Matthew Stafford the last 12 years.
Even with a young veteran headed Detroit's way when the league year starts, Holmes will do his due diligence scouting this year's quarterback class.