Lions offseason questions: Second-year player to watch

Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Jameson Williams

Everyone knew it was going to a red-shirt year of sorts for Williams last season after he missed most of his rookie year rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in college. We did, however, catch a glimpse of his rare explosiveness at the end of the season when he returned.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson plans to deploy Williams all over the field. I can't wait to see what his rare speed and explosiveness could mean for this offense.

Mike O'Hara: Defensive lineman Josh Paschal

Williams is the obvious answer because we saw so little of him as a rookie and expect to see much more in his second year.

But I'm going to the other side of the ball – Paschal, the second-round pick from Kentucky. Injuries limited him to 10 games and four starts, but he started to come on late in the season.