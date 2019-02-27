5 things to watch: 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Scouting Combine officially kicks off today with most of the league's general managers and head coaches taking the podium for press conferences. That includes both Lions head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn.
The first wave of players will be at the podiums for their media sessions on Thursday, and that's also when they begin their medical evaluations and interviews with teams. The running backs and offensive linemen are up first. The on-field drills begin Friday.
Combine week is a busy week, but it's a great time to get to know a little bit more about over 300 athletes taking part. It's hard to narrow it down to just five, but here some things to look out for this week:
PATRICIA & QUINN PRESSERS
Quinn and Patricia have a terrific working relationship and are lockstep in what they think this roster needs to improve. Both Quinn and Patricia will answer questions for around 15 minutes Wednesday.
During these sessions, Quinn is usually good in terms of evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of the draft class. Will he talk about team needs? What about the future of some of the team's current free agents?
Patricia was very open last year about the value he places on certain positions and his defensive philosophy. He'll likely field some questions on new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and the direction of the offense.
These are normally informative sessions with the head coach and general manager to kick off Combine week.
DEFENSIVE LINE CLASS
This class is loaded with defensive line talent both on the edge and the interior. Teams looking to boost their defensive front this offseason are in luck with this year's crop of talent. We could potentially see eight defensive linemen selected in the top 10 picks, that's how loaded this class is upfront on defense.
The Lions are selecting at No. 8, and could have a need on the edge with Ziggy Ansah becoming an unrestricted free agent next month and Romeo Okwara a restricted free agent.
There will be some impressive testing results from this group of linemen, and teams looking for help upfront will have a close eye on them all week. The talent and depth of this class will spill into Day 2 of the draft, so keep an eye on the entire class, not just the top players.
KYLER MURRAY MEASURMENT
As soon as Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray arrives in Indianapolis and is officially measured and weighs in, it will likely be the biggest news at the Combine. How tall is he, really?
There's no denying his talent as both a passer and runner. He's only the second quarterback in history (Deshaun Watson) to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 in the same season. But some teams are pretty particular about the measurement standards at the quarterback position. Murray is expected to measure in around 5-foot-10, which could be under that threshold for some teams.
It will be an anticipated measurement, that's for sure.
ROSS' RECORD
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross became the fastest man ever at the Combine two years ago with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash.
Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella told reporters at the Senior Bowl he has run a 4.26-second 40 before, though it was hand timed. Isabella was a track star in high school, out-sprinting crosstown rival and current Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who ran a 4.32-second 40 at the Combine last year.
Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman and Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield should also run fast. Will it be fast enough to beat Ross? Stay tuned.
TIGHT ENDS AND RECEIVERS
The two biggest areas of need on offense for Detroit are at tight end and wide receiver. Quinn has to find a playmaker or two in the pass game at tight end. He's also on the lookout for a playmaker to pair with Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. at receiver. He could use both free agency and the draft to accomplish this.
Both the tight end and receiver classes this year are deep with talent that comes in all shapes, sizes and skill sets. They'll meet with the media on Friday and begin on-field workouts Saturday.