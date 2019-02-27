5 things to watch: 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

DEFENSIVE LINE CLASS

This class is loaded with defensive line talent both on the edge and the interior. Teams looking to boost their defensive front this offseason are in luck with this year's crop of talent. We could potentially see eight defensive linemen selected in the top 10 picks, that's how loaded this class is upfront on defense.

The Lions are selecting at No. 8, and could have a need on the edge with Ziggy Ansah becoming an unrestricted free agent next month and Romeo Okwara a restricted free agent.

There will be some impressive testing results from this group of linemen, and teams looking for help upfront will have a close eye on them all week. The talent and depth of this class will spill into Day 2 of the draft, so keep an eye on the entire class, not just the top players.

KYLER MURRAY MEASURMENT

As soon as Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray arrives in Indianapolis and is officially measured and weighs in, it will likely be the biggest news at the Combine. How tall is he, really?

There's no denying his talent as both a passer and runner. He's only the second quarterback in history (Deshaun Watson) to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 in the same season. But some teams are pretty particular about the measurement standards at the quarterback position. Murray is expected to measure in around 5-foot-10, which could be under that threshold for some teams.