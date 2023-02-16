2023 Combine preview: Cornerback

Combine sleeper to watch: Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford, 6-0, 193

Kelly really took advantage of his invite to the Senior Bowl. He was a consistent playmaker all week in Mobile. Kelly has terrific instincts and a nose for the football. He made a play at the Senior Bowl where he snatched a ball out of the arms of a receiver in a team period and returned it for a touchdown. Teams generally stayed away from him this past season. In 2021, he had 58 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 11 passes defended.

Lions need at the position: High

The Lions return Okudah and Jacobs, and the team likes the trajectory both players are on, but they will look to add competition to that room with potentially a veteran free agent and a first or second day draft pick.

Harris and veteran Mike Hughes are both headed toward unrestricted free agency. So is Amani Oruwariye, who will likely being looking for a fresh start somewhere else after losing his starting spot and being a healthy scratch at times.

Detroit finished the season 32nd in total defense, 30th against the pass and 32nd in yards per play allowed (6.2). Opponents had a 114.0 passer rating with eight touchdowns and only two interceptions on throws that traveled at least 21 yards in the air against them, which ranked 31st.