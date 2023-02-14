MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Defensive picks dominating the predictions

Diante Lee, The Athletic

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 13 after trade w/ Jets)

Why: Fluid in his feet and hips, with enough speed to recover and the ball skills to compete at the catch point, Gonzalez would form a strong pair with Jeff Okudah. The Oregon product also could play in the slot when needed.

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson (No. 18)

Why: He battled injuries in his college career, but his power is clear on tape. He can play nose or defensive tackle, and there's still potential to unlock as a pass rusher.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech (No. 6)

Why: The Lions could take a cornerback here, but I'm not sure Christian Gonzalez is defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's cup of tea.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (No. 15 after trade w/ GB)

Why: This feels more like Aaron Glenn's speed. Devon Witherspoon's physical and unrelenting style would be a perfect fit in Detroit, so much so that the Lions might even entertain taking him at No. 6.

Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (No. 6)

Why: Yes, Jared Goff was terrific last year in Detroit. He also carries the 18th-largest cap hit next year, and then 14th biggest in 2024. Look at how the Eagles and 49ers have built their rosters around QBs on their rookie deals. Detroit gets in position to do that by taking Young.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 18)

Why: The 6-foot-2 corner has started every game in college since his freshman year - first at Colorado, then at Oregon. He'd instantly start opposite Jeff Okudah.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (No. 6)

Why: Mayer can be the next great one with his dominant physical frame and receiving moxie.

Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (No. 18)

Why: Foskey can deliver with a powerful, explosive and technically sound game. He also has the potential to develop into an elite run defender.

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (No. 6)

Why: Head coach Dan Campbell is going to take one look at Witherspoon's tape and demand he be a Detroit Lion. Witherspoon is the feistiest cornerback in the draft, and he got after it in press coverage last season. He allowed only one yard from a press alignment all year.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (No. 18)

Why: Richardson is so special athletically that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson can get him involved in certain packages without him being the starter.

Luke Easterling, Draftwire

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (No. 6)

Why: His film shows a polished cover man who can excel in either man or zone, with the instincts and ball skills to be a big-play magnet.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (No. 18)