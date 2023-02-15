2023 Combine preview: Running back

This year's class of running backs is deep, talented and versatile. Whatever a team is looking for in a back for their scheme, they'll be able to find it somewhere in this class. There will be Day 3 picks who are key contributors in the NFL in 2023.

Top 5 running backs to watch at the Combine:

1. Bijan Robinson, Texas, 6-0, 220

Robinson is the No. 1 back in the class and someone who displays great elusiveness, vision and power. He rushed for 1,580 yards (6.1 average) and 18 touchdowns this past season and also averaged 16.5 yards per reception. He's a true three-down back at the NFL level and a likely immediate impact player.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 204