Ben Johnson explains the 'really simple' reason he chose to stay in Detroit

"I was thinking at the time and soaking in the atmosphere, and it was like, 'Holy cow, this is what a home playoff game is going to be like, and this is what I want to be a part of. This is what I want to feel. This is what I want to experience.'

"It made me feel some type of way and I kept going back to that as part of the process and you know what, there are so many good things going on here. So many good people, coaches, players, I love the offensive staff and everyone we have on board there. I love the players. I love coming into work every day. Coach Campbell is incredible, and so end of the day talking with my family it just made sense. Don't ruin a good thing."

In his first year as offensive coordinator, the Lions' offense finished third in the NFL with 6,460 total net years (4,281 passing & 2,170 rushing), fourth in touchdowns scored (54), fourth in total first downs (376) and first in fewest turnovers (15) in the league. It was the first time in franchise history the Lions threw for at least 4,000 yards and rushed for at least 2,000 yards in a single season.