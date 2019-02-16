NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

2019 Combine Preview: Wide receiver

Feb 16, 2019 at 07:36 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are on the lookout for some help at wide receiver alongside Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. next season. Maybe an internal candidate – like Brandon Powell – emerges to fill the role. Maybe the Lions sign a free agent.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn could also look to the draft for the help. He told season tickets members earlier this week it's a position they are looking at in the draft, and this class offers a little bit of everything.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Lions bolster the position via free agency and the draft.

"We'll take the best receiver we can," Quinn said. "It's a position we're looking at thoroughly and I think there's a lot of good options out there."

When it comes to the NFL Scouting Combine starting later this month, let's take a look at some of the receivers the Lions might take a look at:

MARQUISE BROWN

School: Oklahoma

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 160

Best trait: Big play potential. He's skinny, but possesses elite speed and playmaking ability. He averaged 17.6 yards per reception last season catching 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Concern: His small frame. Can he be durable in the NFL? He's not likely to win many 50-50 balls. The medicals will also be important after he suffered a foot injury in the Big 12 Championship game that limited him in Oklahoma's playoff loss to Alabama.

Skinny: He played both inside and outside for Oklahoma, and possesses the kind of long speed and run-after-the-catch ability to be a real playmaker in the NFL.

2019 Combine Preview: Wide receiver photos

View photos of wide receivers that will participate at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Toledo wide receiver Diontae Johnson (3) catches the ball for a touchdown past Akron defensive back Denzel Butler (13) during the second quarter of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Detroit. Toledo retained possession of the ball. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
1 / 26

Toledo wide receiver Diontae Johnson (3) catches the ball for a touchdown past Akron defensive back Denzel Butler (13) during the second quarter of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Detroit. Toledo retained possession of the ball. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Jose Juarez
Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
2 / 26

Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Old Dominion's Travis Fulgham, left, stiff arms Virginia Tech's Bryce Watts during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Norfolk, Va. Old Dominion won 49-35. (AP Photo/Jason Hirschfeld)
3 / 26

Old Dominion's Travis Fulgham, left, stiff arms Virginia Tech's Bryce Watts during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Norfolk, Va. Old Dominion won 49-35. (AP Photo/Jason Hirschfeld)

Jason Hirschfeld/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) carries past Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) on a pass reception in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 26

Texas wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) carries past Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) on a pass reception in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
West Virginia wide receiver Gary Jennings (12) avoids Iowa State's D'Andre Payne (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Walter Scriptunas II)
5 / 26

West Virginia wide receiver Gary Jennings (12) avoids Iowa State's D'Andre Payne (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Walter Scriptunas II)

Walter Scriptunas II AP
Arizona State's De'Chavon Hayes, right, shoves Northern Arizona's Emmanuel Butler (8) out of bounds just before the goal line as Northern Arizona's Delshawn McClellon (17) and Hunter Burton (87) and Arizona State's Armand Perry (13) watch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
6 / 26

Arizona State's De'Chavon Hayes, right, shoves Northern Arizona's Emmanuel Butler (8) out of bounds just before the goal line as Northern Arizona's Delshawn McClellon (17) and Hunter Burton (87) and Arizona State's Armand Perry (13) watch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry (1) fends off Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tempe, Ariz. Harry broke out with his best game of the season last week in a huge victory for the Sun Devils against Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
7 / 26

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry (1) fends off Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tempe, Ariz. Harry broke out with his best game of the season last week in a huge victory for the Sun Devils against Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) runs for a touchdown against Austin Peay during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
8 / 26

Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) runs for a touchdown against Austin Peay during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) catches a pass for a touchdown as Vanderbilt cornerback Donovan Sheffield (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
9 / 26

Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) catches a pass for a touchdown as Vanderbilt cornerback Donovan Sheffield (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis (23) breaks away from Washington defensive back Austin Joyner (4) as he returns a punt for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
10 / 26

Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis (23) breaks away from Washington defensive back Austin Joyner (4) as he returns a punt for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady (8) plays against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
11 / 26

Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady (8) plays against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin (81) runs with the ball against Ball State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Notre Dame won 24-16. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
12 / 26

Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin (81) runs with the ball against Ball State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Notre Dame won 24-16. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella (23) takes this pass reception for a short gain while pursued by a Mississippi State player in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. No. 21 Mississippi State won 34-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
13 / 26

Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella (23) takes this pass reception for a short gain while pursued by a Mississippi State player in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. No. 21 Mississippi State won 34-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East wide receiver Jamal Custis (17), of Syracuse, runs past West lineback Joe Dineen, (29) of Kansas, and cornerback Blace Brown (8), of Troy, during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
14 / 26

East wide receiver Jamal Custis (17), of Syracuse, runs past West lineback Joe Dineen, (29) of Kansas, and cornerback Blace Brown (8), of Troy, during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) tries to fight off an attempted tackle by South Carolina defensive back Rashad Fenton (16) after a long reception, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
15 / 26

Mississippi wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) tries to fight off an attempted tackle by South Carolina defensive back Rashad Fenton (16) after a long reception, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright {2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs ahead of Baylor safety Chris Miller (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Oklahoma won 66-33. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
16 / 26

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs ahead of Baylor safety Chris Miller (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Oklahoma won 66-33. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State's Kelvin Harmon (3) carries the ball after making a catch ahead of Wake Forest's Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
17 / 26

North Carolina State's Kelvin Harmon (3) carries the ball after making a catch ahead of Wake Forest's Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) is chased by Northwestern defensive back Alonzo Mayo (10) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 26

Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) is chased by Northwestern defensive back Alonzo Mayo (10) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
19 / 26

Stanford wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
UC Davis wide receiver Keelan Doss (3) runs the ball against Stanford in the first half in an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Gensheimer)
20 / 26

UC Davis wide receiver Keelan Doss (3) runs the ball against Stanford in the first half in an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Gensheimer)

Jim Gensheimer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wake Forest's Greg Dortch (3) runs as Syracuse's Antwan Cordy (8) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 26

Wake Forest's Greg Dortch (3) runs as Syracuse's Antwan Cordy (8) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo wide receiver Anthony Johnson (83), defended by Northern Illinois cornerback Antwain Walker (26), catches a 13-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
22 / 26

Buffalo wide receiver Anthony Johnson (83), defended by Northern Illinois cornerback Antwain Walker (26), catches a 13-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West Virginia wide receiver Jovon Durante (5)during the first half/ second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
23 / 26

West Virginia wide receiver Jovon Durante (5)during the first half/ second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Ray Thompson
Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd, left, tries to elude Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 28-14. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
24 / 26

Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd, left, tries to elude Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 28-14. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall (84) outruns Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) and defensive back Alontae Taylor (6) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
25 / 26

Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall (84) outruns Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) and defensive back Alontae Taylor (6) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
Michigan State's Felton Davis III (18) catches a pass against Utah State's Shaq Bond (25) and Jontrell Rocquemore (3) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
26 / 26

Michigan State's Felton Davis III (18) catches a pass against Utah State's Shaq Bond (25) and Jontrell Rocquemore (3) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

D.K. METCALF

School: Ole Miss

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 225

Best trait: Size. Metcalf is a big, physical receiver who also possesses speed. He averaged 21.9 yards per catch in the seven games he played this season.

Concern: He suffered a season-ending neck injury, so the medicals at the Combine will be important for him. He's a bit raw as an overall prospect, but his upside is huge because of the physical traits.

Skinny: He has rare physical traits that NFL teams will love. Injuries have plagued him in college, so there's some concern there. He should test well at the Combine. Teams will do their homework on him.

DEEBO SAMUEL

School: South Carolina

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 216

Best trait: All-purpose player. Samuel caught 62 passes and had 11 touchdowns last season. He also averaged 24.8 yards per kickoff return, returning one for a touchdown. He's at his best with the ball in his hands after the catch.

Concern: He had hamstring issues early in his college career. That's a little concerning. He also doesn't have a big frame, so his catch radius is limited. He's probably limited to the slot in the NFL.

Skinny: He was very good at the Senior Bowl, showing an ability to separate from man coverage consistently. He's electric with the ball in his hands, and also offers teams something on special teams as a return man.

A.J. BROWN

School: Ole Miss

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 230

Best trait: Size. He's a big slot receiver who can be tough to handle for nickel corners. He broke his own school record last year with 1,320 receiving yards on 85 receptions. He's extremely strong for a slot receiver.

Concern: He's one of those receivers who appears to be more quick than he is straight-line fast. How will that play against better athletes in the NFL?

Skinny: He has a rare combination of power and quickness for a slot receiver. He's crafty in the slot, and knows how to utilize his frame. He should be able to come in and help some team in the slot right away.

RILEY RIDLEY

School: Georgia

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 200

Best trait: Route running. Ridley displays good footwork, route running ability and terrific hands -- Everything you need to be a possession-type receiver in the NFL.

Concern: He's not going to run the 40-yard dash as fast as some of the others. He wins on precision more than pure speed.

Skinny: He's the younger brother of talented Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. He caught 44 passes for 570 yards and scored nine touchdowns last season for the Bulldogs. He has good size, and is a crafty route runner with good hands.

N'KEAL HARRY

School: Arizona State

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 225

Best trait: Gamer. He was a top 20 high school recruit who came right in as a true freshman to start 12 games, leading all collegiate first-year receivers with 58 catches. He was All-Pac 12 the last two years with over 1,000 receiving yards each year with 17 combined touchdowns.

Concern: He's not a burner, but more of a physical, body-control type receiver. The 40 time will be important for him at the Combine, because everything else about his game fits the NFL.

Skinny: All he's ever done is produce. He's got an NFL frame and plays physical. He wins 50-50 balls, which his future quarterback will love about him. He just knows how to make plays.

PARRIS CAMPBELL

School: Ohio State

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 205

Best trait: Speed. He's one of the fastest receivers in the class. The Buckeyes used Campbell as a receiver, runner and return man, figuring the more times they could get the ball in his hands the better it would be for them. He set the Ohio State single-season record with 90 receptions this past season. That included 12 touchdowns.

Concern: He'll have to develop as a route runner. The Buckeyes utilized him either down the field or with quick hitters. His intermediate game will have to develop along with his route tree.

Skinny: Campbell is dynamic when the ball is in his hands, and can offer something as a receiver, runner or return man in the NFL. A creative offensive coordinator can have some fun with a player like Campbell.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt Patricia, Matt Nagy, Mike Zimmer and Matt LaFleur had to say at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 4 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Slay or no Slay, Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for Lions

Regardless of what happens with Darius Slay, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for the Lions.
news

Isaiah Simmons' versatility a perfect fit for the modern NFL

Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons thinks his versatility is a perfect fit for the modern NFL.
news

O'HARA: Chase Young thinks he's the best player in the 2020 Draft

All the analysts who think Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young is the best prospect in the 2020 NFL draft have company. So does Chase Young.
news

Why versatile DT Derrick Brown could make sense for Lions at 3

With the Lions need at defensive tackle, versatile DT Derrick Brown could be a good fit for Detroit at 3.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lions could look to draft to bolster running back depth

The 2020 NFL Draft class is deep at running back, and teams could find productive runners well into Day 2.
news

O'HARA: RB Jonathan Taylor not resting on college accomplishments

Jonathan Taylor piled up rushing yards in three seasons at Wisconsin at a rate that put him in company with some of the greatest running backs in history.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Scouting 
Advertising