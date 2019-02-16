2019 Combine Preview: Wide receiver

D.K. METCALF

School: Ole Miss

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 225

Best trait: Size. Metcalf is a big, physical receiver who also possesses speed. He averaged 21.9 yards per catch in the seven games he played this season.

Concern: He suffered a season-ending neck injury, so the medicals at the Combine will be important for him. He's a bit raw as an overall prospect, but his upside is huge because of the physical traits.

Skinny: He has rare physical traits that NFL teams will love. Injuries have plagued him in college, so there's some concern there. He should test well at the Combine. Teams will do their homework on him.

DEEBO SAMUEL

School: South Carolina

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 216

Best trait: All-purpose player. Samuel caught 62 passes and had 11 touchdowns last season. He also averaged 24.8 yards per kickoff return, returning one for a touchdown. He's at his best with the ball in his hands after the catch.

Concern: He had hamstring issues early in his college career. That's a little concerning. He also doesn't have a big frame, so his catch radius is limited. He's probably limited to the slot in the NFL.

Skinny: He was very good at the Senior Bowl, showing an ability to separate from man coverage consistently. He's electric with the ball in his hands, and also offers teams something on special teams as a return man.

A.J. BROWN

School: Ole Miss

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 230

Best trait: Size. He's a big slot receiver who can be tough to handle for nickel corners. He broke his own school record last year with 1,320 receiving yards on 85 receptions. He's extremely strong for a slot receiver.

Concern: He's one of those receivers who appears to be more quick than he is straight-line fast. How will that play against better athletes in the NFL?