2019 Combine Preview: Wide receiver

The Detroit Lions are on the lookout for some help at wide receiver alongside Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. next season. Maybe an internal candidate – like Brandon Powell – emerges to fill the role. Maybe the Lions sign a free agent.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn could also look to the draft for the help. He told season tickets members earlier this week it's a position they are looking at in the draft, and this class offers a little bit of everything.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Lions bolster the position via free agency and the draft.
"We'll take the best receiver we can," Quinn said. "It's a position we're looking at thoroughly and I think there's a lot of good options out there."
When it comes to the NFL Scouting Combine starting later this month, let's take a look at some of the receivers the Lions might take a look at:
MARQUISE BROWN
School: Oklahoma
Ht/Wt: 5-10, 160
Best trait: Big play potential. He's skinny, but possesses elite speed and playmaking ability. He averaged 17.6 yards per reception last season catching 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Concern: His small frame. Can he be durable in the NFL? He's not likely to win many 50-50 balls. The medicals will also be important after he suffered a foot injury in the Big 12 Championship game that limited him in Oklahoma's playoff loss to Alabama.
Skinny: He played both inside and outside for Oklahoma, and possesses the kind of long speed and run-after-the-catch ability to be a real playmaker in the NFL.
D.K. METCALF
School: Ole Miss
Ht/Wt: 6-4, 225
Best trait: Size. Metcalf is a big, physical receiver who also possesses speed. He averaged 21.9 yards per catch in the seven games he played this season.
Concern: He suffered a season-ending neck injury, so the medicals at the Combine will be important for him. He's a bit raw as an overall prospect, but his upside is huge because of the physical traits.
Skinny: He has rare physical traits that NFL teams will love. Injuries have plagued him in college, so there's some concern there. He should test well at the Combine. Teams will do their homework on him.
DEEBO SAMUEL
School: South Carolina
Ht/Wt: 5-11, 216
Best trait: All-purpose player. Samuel caught 62 passes and had 11 touchdowns last season. He also averaged 24.8 yards per kickoff return, returning one for a touchdown. He's at his best with the ball in his hands after the catch.
Concern: He had hamstring issues early in his college career. That's a little concerning. He also doesn't have a big frame, so his catch radius is limited. He's probably limited to the slot in the NFL.
Skinny: He was very good at the Senior Bowl, showing an ability to separate from man coverage consistently. He's electric with the ball in his hands, and also offers teams something on special teams as a return man.
A.J. BROWN
School: Ole Miss
Ht/Wt: 6-1, 230
Best trait: Size. He's a big slot receiver who can be tough to handle for nickel corners. He broke his own school record last year with 1,320 receiving yards on 85 receptions. He's extremely strong for a slot receiver.
Concern: He's one of those receivers who appears to be more quick than he is straight-line fast. How will that play against better athletes in the NFL?
Skinny: He has a rare combination of power and quickness for a slot receiver. He's crafty in the slot, and knows how to utilize his frame. He should be able to come in and help some team in the slot right away.
RILEY RIDLEY
School: Georgia
Ht/Wt: 6-2, 200
Best trait: Route running. Ridley displays good footwork, route running ability and terrific hands -- Everything you need to be a possession-type receiver in the NFL.
Concern: He's not going to run the 40-yard dash as fast as some of the others. He wins on precision more than pure speed.
Skinny: He's the younger brother of talented Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. He caught 44 passes for 570 yards and scored nine touchdowns last season for the Bulldogs. He has good size, and is a crafty route runner with good hands.
N'KEAL HARRY
School: Arizona State
Ht/Wt: 6-2, 225
Best trait: Gamer. He was a top 20 high school recruit who came right in as a true freshman to start 12 games, leading all collegiate first-year receivers with 58 catches. He was All-Pac 12 the last two years with over 1,000 receiving yards each year with 17 combined touchdowns.
Concern: He's not a burner, but more of a physical, body-control type receiver. The 40 time will be important for him at the Combine, because everything else about his game fits the NFL.
Skinny: All he's ever done is produce. He's got an NFL frame and plays physical. He wins 50-50 balls, which his future quarterback will love about him. He just knows how to make plays.
PARRIS CAMPBELL
School: Ohio State
Ht/Wt: 6-1, 205
Best trait: Speed. He's one of the fastest receivers in the class. The Buckeyes used Campbell as a receiver, runner and return man, figuring the more times they could get the ball in his hands the better it would be for them. He set the Ohio State single-season record with 90 receptions this past season. That included 12 touchdowns.
Concern: He'll have to develop as a route runner. The Buckeyes utilized him either down the field or with quick hitters. His intermediate game will have to develop along with his route tree.
Skinny: Campbell is dynamic when the ball is in his hands, and can offer something as a receiver, runner or return man in the NFL. A creative offensive coordinator can have some fun with a player like Campbell.