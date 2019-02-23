2019 Combine Preview: Safety

NASIR ADDERLEY

School: Delaware

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 200

Best trait: Versatility. Coaches at the Senior Bowl played him at safety, outside corner and slot corner, and he never looked out of place. He's a four-year starter with good length, speed and athleticism. He also brings a special teams quality having returned kicks at Delaware.

Concern: Some analysts question his ability to be an instinctive cover man at safety. Some see him making the move to cornerback at the NFL level.

Skinny: Adderley checks off all the physical boxes. Teams will like the fact that he has some position versatility. He answered some questions at the Senior Bowl about being able to play against better talent. He's a good prospect with a lot of upside.

TAYLOR RAPP

School: Washington

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 200

Best trait: Rapp has a nose for the football. He recorded 59 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks to go along with two interceptions, five pass breakups and three fumble recoveries. He was a three-year starter with consistent playmaking potential. He played all over the field at Washington.

Concern: There are some question marks about his long speed. The Combine 40-yard dash test will be important for him.

Skinny: Rapp plays the game with a high football IQ, which allows him to be in the right spots to make plays. He's a good cover man and run supporter. He could be a core special teams player right away, too.

DEIONTE THOMPSON

School: Alabama

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 196

Best trait: Frame. His size, length and speed are all terrific for the position. Thompson earned First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC in his first season as a full-time starter in 2018. He recorded 79 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six passes defended and four forced fumbles.

Concern: Thompson was only a one-year starter, so technique and mental processing of what's happening in front of him are still developing.