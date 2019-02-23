NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

2019 Combine Preview: Safety

Feb 23, 2019 at 07:23 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions released veteran safety Glover Quin this offseason, ushering in the future at the position with Quandre Diggs and last year's third-round pick, Tracy Walker, likely to now play a bigger role in the back end of Detroit's defense in 2019.

Still, Lions general manager Bob Quinn is always on the lookout for good players who can help his football team. The Lions utilized a number of heavy safety sets on defense last season, a trend we're seeing more and more of in today's NFL.

The Lions could certainly look to add to the safety position in free agency or the draft to boost their talent and depth.

Here are some names to keep an eye on at the Combine:

JOHNATHAN ABRAM

School: Mississippi State

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 207

Best trait: Physicality. He brings the thunder as a physical run defender. He started 13 games this past season and led the Bulldogs with 99 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Concern: He struggled some when asked to be a cover safety in the deep part of the field. His strength will be playing closer to the line in the NFL.

Skinny: Abram has the potential to be a hybrid linebacker in a nickel defense. He's a willing tackler who can match up up with bigger offensive players because of his athletic ability.

2019 Combine Preview: Safety photos

View photos of safeties that will participate in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Michigan State safety Khari Willis (27) breaks up pass intended for Central Michigan's Ben McCord, rear, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 30-10. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
1 / 29

Michigan State safety Khari Willis (27) breaks up pass intended for Central Michigan's Ben McCord, rear, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 30-10. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs for yardage as he's tackled by Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson (14) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
2 / 29

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs for yardage as he's tackled by Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson (14) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano (7) is sacked on a fourth down-attempt by LSU safety John Battle (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
3 / 29

Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano (7) is sacked on a fourth down-attempt by LSU safety John Battle (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza
Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) makes the catch against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
4 / 29

Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) makes the catch against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North running back Dexter Williams of Notre Dame (2) carries the ball as South safety Darius West of Kentucky (25) tackles him during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 29

North running back Dexter Williams of Notre Dame (2) carries the ball as South safety Darius West of Kentucky (25) tackles him during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon safety Ugochukwu Amadi (7), runs back a punt return for a touchdown against UCLA in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
6 / 29

Oregon safety Ugochukwu Amadi (7), runs back a punt return for a touchdown against UCLA in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

Thomas Boyd/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College defensive back Lukas Denis (21) tackles Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) after Ross caught a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
7 / 29

Boston College defensive back Lukas Denis (21) tackles Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) after Ross caught a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Fresno State defensive back Mike Bell (4) jumps in front of Nevada's wide receiver Kaleb Fossum (3) and makes an interception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
8 / 29

Fresno State defensive back Mike Bell (4) jumps in front of Nevada's wide receiver Kaleb Fossum (3) and makes an interception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Tom R. Smedes
Indiana defensive back Jonathan Crawford (9) makes an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
9 / 29

Indiana defensive back Jonathan Crawford (9) makes an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia safety Juan Thornhill (21) intercepts a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami won 44-28. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
10 / 29

Virginia safety Juan Thornhill (21) intercepts a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami won 44-28. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado defensive back Evan Worthington, right, sacks California quarterback Ross Bowers in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 44-28. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
11 / 29

Colorado defensive back Evan Worthington, right, sacks California quarterback Ross Bowers in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 44-28. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
File-This Nov. 11, 2017, file photo shows Miami defensive back Jaquan Johnson (4) running after intercepting the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Miami Gardens, Fla. Johnson thought about the NFL for a moment, but he's returning to Miami for his senior season. And the Hurricanes' standout safety says he's looking at Saturday's Orange Bowl against Wisconsin as a jump-start to 2018. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
12 / 29

File-This Nov. 11, 2017, file photo shows Miami defensive back Jaquan Johnson (4) running after intercepting the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Miami Gardens, Fla. Johnson thought about the NFL for a moment, but he's returning to Miami for his senior season. And the Hurricanes' standout safety says he's looking at Saturday's Orange Bowl against Wisconsin as a jump-start to 2018. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North safety Nasir Adderley, of Delaware, returns an interception during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
13 / 29

North safety Nasir Adderley, of Delaware, returns an interception during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington's Taylor Rapp (7) comes down with the ball after intercepting a Stanford pass in the end zone on the final play of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
14 / 29

Washington's Taylor Rapp (7) comes down with the ball after intercepting a Stanford pass in the end zone on the final play of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky safety Mike Edwards (7) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
15 / 29

Kentucky safety Mike Edwards (7) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserverd.
Rutgers's Saquan Hampton breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
16 / 29

Rutgers's Saquan Hampton breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State's Ricky Person Jr. (20) is tackled by Boston College's Will Harris (8) during the second half an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. North Carolina State won 28-23. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
17 / 29

North Carolina State's Ricky Person Jr. (20) is tackled by Boston College's Will Harris (8) during the second half an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. North Carolina State won 28-23. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (4) intercepts a Michigan pass in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
18 / 29

Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (4) intercepts a Michigan pass in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
USC Trojans safety Marvell Tell III (7) during an NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia via AP)
19 / 29

USC Trojans safety Marvell Tell III (7) during an NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia
Texas A&M defensive back Donovan Wilson (6) stops Clemson running back Adam Choice (26) short of the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
20 / 29

Texas A&M defensive back Donovan Wilson (6) stops Clemson running back Adam Choice (26) short of the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi defender Zedrick Woods intercepts an Arkansas pass late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
21 / 29

Mississippi defender Zedrick Woods intercepts an Arkansas pass late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Associated Press
Northwestern's Flynn Nagel is tackled by Wisconsin's D'Cota Dixon after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 33-24. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
22 / 29

Northwestern's Flynn Nagel is tackled by Wisconsin's D'Cota Dixon after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 33-24. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech wide receiver Sean Savoy (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami defeated Virginia Tech 28-10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
23 / 29

Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech wide receiver Sean Savoy (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami defeated Virginia Tech 28-10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard (28) tackles Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Shannon Broderick)
24 / 29

Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard (28) tackles Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Shannon Broderick)

Shannon Broderick
Mississippi State defensive back Mark McLaurin (41) runs back an interception against the Louisville defense during the second half of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Mississippi State beat Louisville 31-27. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
25 / 29

Mississippi State defensive back Mark McLaurin (41) runs back an interception against the Louisville defense during the second half of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Mississippi State beat Louisville 31-27. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton
Middle Tennessee running back Brad Anderson (11) is tripped by Marshall safety Malik Gant (29) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
26 / 29

Middle Tennessee running back Brad Anderson (11) is tripped by Marshall safety Malik Gant (29) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
27 / 29

Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark (7) is tackled by Mississippi State defensive back Johnathan Abram (38) during the first half of their NCAA college football game against LSU in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Mississippi State won 37-7. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
28 / 29

LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark (7) is tackled by Mississippi State defensive back Johnathan Abram (38) during the first half of their NCAA college football game against LSU in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Mississippi State won 37-7. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai, right, runs the ball as Utah defensive back Marquise Blair defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. USC won 28-27. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
29 / 29

Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai, right, runs the ball as Utah defensive back Marquise Blair defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. USC won 28-27. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

NASIR ADDERLEY

School: Delaware

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 200

Best trait: Versatility. Coaches at the Senior Bowl played him at safety, outside corner and slot corner, and he never looked out of place. He's a four-year starter with good length, speed and athleticism. He also brings a special teams quality having returned kicks at Delaware.

Concern: Some analysts question his ability to be an instinctive cover man at safety. Some see him making the move to cornerback at the NFL level.

Skinny: Adderley checks off all the physical boxes. Teams will like the fact that he has some position versatility. He answered some questions at the Senior Bowl about being able to play against better talent. He's a good prospect with a lot of upside.

TAYLOR RAPP

School: Washington

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 200

Best trait: Rapp has a nose for the football. He recorded 59 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks to go along with two interceptions, five pass breakups and three fumble recoveries. He was a three-year starter with consistent playmaking potential. He played all over the field at Washington.

Concern: There are some question marks about his long speed. The Combine 40-yard dash test will be important for him.

Skinny: Rapp plays the game with a high football IQ, which allows him to be in the right spots to make plays. He's a good cover man and run supporter. He could be a core special teams player right away, too.

DEIONTE THOMPSON

School: Alabama

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 196

Best trait: Frame. His size, length and speed are all terrific for the position. Thompson earned First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC in his first season as a full-time starter in 2018. He recorded 79 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six passes defended and four forced fumbles.

Concern: Thompson was only a one-year starter, so technique and mental processing of what's happening in front of him are still developing.

Skinny: He's an athletic safety who still needs a bit of seasoning from a coverage standpoint. He possesses all the physical tools to be a good NFL player with the right coaching and scheme.

AMANI HOOKER

School: Iowa

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 210

Best trait: Hybrid player. The Iowa coaching staff created a hybrid safety/linebacker position for him this past season and it led to him earning the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award after racking up 65 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, seven pass breakups and a safety in 13 games. NFL teams are always on the lookout for defenders who can wear different hats in today's ever increasing multiple-look defenses.

Concern: Speed and pure athleticism aren't his strong suits. He makes plays on instincts and his ability to see the field and react. Athletic testing will be important for him at the Combine.

Skinny: A versatile player who can match up with tight ends and move around a defense. He has the skill set, instincts and ball skills to be a good player in the right scheme.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt Patricia, Matt Nagy, Mike Zimmer and Matt LaFleur had to say at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 4 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Slay or no Slay, Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for Lions

Regardless of what happens with Darius Slay, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for the Lions.
news

Isaiah Simmons' versatility a perfect fit for the modern NFL

Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons thinks his versatility is a perfect fit for the modern NFL.
news

O'HARA: Chase Young thinks he's the best player in the 2020 Draft

All the analysts who think Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young is the best prospect in the 2020 NFL draft have company. So does Chase Young.
news

Why versatile DT Derrick Brown could make sense for Lions at 3

With the Lions need at defensive tackle, versatile DT Derrick Brown could be a good fit for Detroit at 3.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lions could look to draft to bolster running back depth

The 2020 NFL Draft class is deep at running back, and teams could find productive runners well into Day 2.
news

O'HARA: RB Jonathan Taylor not resting on college accomplishments

Jonathan Taylor piled up rushing yards in three seasons at Wisconsin at a rate that put him in company with some of the greatest running backs in history.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Scouting 
Advertising