2019 Combine Preview: Cornerback

Darius Slay was the only Detroit Lions cornerback this past season to record an interception. In total, Detroit's seven interceptions as a team were the second fewest in the NFL.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn is on the lookout this offseason for players who can make more game-changing plays.

"When we looked back at the stats, and kind of how our defense played, we didn't really turn the ball over as much as we liked," Quinn said. "That's something that's a combination of players and putting them in the right positions.

"But I think when we're going through the evaluation process, making sure we're taking a close look at game-changing plays at the guys we're looking at in free agency and the draft."

It's for that reason Quinn could look to add more competition to the cornerback room, even with all three starters (Slay, Nevin Lawson and Jamal Agnew-slot) under contract for next season.

Quinn will get a chance to evaluate and meet with the top cornerback prospects available in this year's draft at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month. Who might he have his eye on?

GREEDY WILLIAMS

School: LSU

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 182

Best trait: Length. He's long and athletic, and really burst onto the scene in 2017, when he recorded six interceptions as a redshirt freshman. Williams was named First-Team All-SEC in 2017 and 2018.

Concern: He needs to add some muscle to his frame, which will better help him challenge ball carriers in the run game and shed blockers.