TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from Hard Knocks Episode 2

The second episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS aired Tuesday evening. The episode was football heavy, which Lions fans should enjoy.
Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from the second episode:
1. The Hard Knocks crew went out fishing with center Frank Ragnow, and I loved when he said he'd rather put a pancake block on Aaron Donald than catch a six-pound fish during their afternoon on his boat. "That ain't happening often," Ragnow quipped about pancaking Donald.
2. There was an early three-minute period at a recent practice where fans saw what we have seen just about every day: Quarterback Jared Goff having a real connection and rapport with his receivers, which was capped off by a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to finish the period for the first-team offense. The offense has been well ahead of the defense early in camp.
3. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has been a pleasant surprise in camp. He's moved up into some first-team defense work over the last week, and players and coaches are excited about his potential, especially linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard.
4. Barry Sanders made an appearance at Lions practice last week. Hard Knocks highlights his day in Allen Park. Sanders also took the time to sit down with me and chat Lions football in my most recent Twentyman in the Huddle podcast.
5. I like the fact that Hard Knocks highlighted the work ethic of St. Brown, and how being the 17th receiver taken in last year's NFL Draft has motivated him like nothing else could. Lions GM Brad Holmes looks to have hit a home-run with Brown as a fourth-round pick. It seems like every day St. Brown makes a big play in practice.
6. Head coach Dan Campbell asked defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to talk in front of the team this week and it's easy to see why Glenn is a hot head-coaching candidate. He's got a real presence about him. I really liked the stuff he said about being real about where this franchise has been over the last two decades and where he wants it to go.
7. The David Blough segment with his wife, Olympic track star Melissa Gonzalez, was great. I especially liked Blough's line that if he was as fast as his wife, they'd have a lot of money. He's probably right.
8. Blough's late-game fumble really ate at him. I suspect that will be fuel for him in this week's preseason game in Indianapolis.
View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Indianapolis for joint practices and their Week 2 preseason game against the Colts.
9. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley is hard on third-year running back D’Andre Swift throughout the entire episode this week because he knows how good Swift can be. I like that about Staley. As a player, when a coach is hard on you, that usually means it's because the coach really cares about you.
10. "I just dropped the game winner, bro." Honest words from rookie cornerback Chase Lucas, who dropped a late interception that could have iced the game for the Lions.