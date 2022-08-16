5 things to watch: Lions-Colts joint practices

3. 1-ON-1 PERIODS

One-on-one drills are going to be fun to watch, particularly the one-on-one periods between the offensive and defensive lines and the receivers and defensive backs. At this point in camp, Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell are pretty familiar with one another and ready to go against some new blood.

Just how good can the Lions offensive line be? Indy has a pretty good defensive front. Can Hutchinson take his show on the road and continue the success we've seen in Allen Park the last few weeks?

The Lions secondary still has a lot of question marks and some starting spots to be determined. Will Jeff Okudah or Will Harris separate themselves from the other this week? Who emerges at the nickel? This will be a good couple days of one-on-one and team drills to see if players start to separate themselves from the pack with roster cuts looming in just a few weeks.

4. QB BATTLE

Minus the late fumbled snap, I thought quarterback David Blough had a really nice preseason debut last Friday. He's battling Tim Boyle for the backup spot behind Jared Goff.

Blough took all the second-team reps during Monday's practice in Allen Park. Will that be the case in the joint practices, or will he and Boyle continue to alternate with the second team on a daily basis? Is it Blough's turn to run with the second-team offense in Saturday's game? If so, how will he respond?