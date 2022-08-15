Camp Notes: Rookie Chase Lucas finds redemption with INT in practice

INJURY UPDATES

Head coach Dan Campbell gave the media injury updates Monday morning on fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle) and defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (back/hip). Campbell said there's a chance Cabinda isn't ready for the start of the regular season.

"It's tough to say right now," he said of Cabinda. "It's certainly going on a little longer than we anticipated, but it's hard to say. I mean I think it's highly unlikely we see him at Pittsburgh (Week 3 of preseason), so what is that window? That's the best way to probably just say it."

If Cabinda starts the regular season on PUP, he will have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Onwuzurike, who battled a back injury all of last season as well, is not making the trip to Indianapolis for joint practices this week, but Campbell said there is a chance he could return to the practice field ahead of Detroit's final preseason game against Pittsburgh Aug. 28.

"We're going to hold a number of guys back this week who we know won't be ready to practice and just continue to treat them, get them ready, and see if we can get them going for Pittsburgh next week or that week of practice," Campbell said. "I don't really have a timeline on him (Onwuzurike)."