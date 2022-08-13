RECAP: Lions vs. Falcons

Third-team highlights: David Blough took over at quarterback midway through the third quarter with a mix of second and third-team guys to begin his night. He opened by leading a 14-play, 71-yard drive that stalled deep in Falcons territory, but led to a 27-yard Riley Patterson field goal and a 20-20 tie.

Blough led another impressive 17-play drive on his second possession, but again stalled inside the 10-yard line. Detroit had to settle for a 28-yard Patterson field goal to go up 23-20 with just under six minutes to play. Up 23-20 late, Blough fumbled away the football as the Lions were trying to kill off the clock. It was recovered by Atlanta at the Lions' 33. That led to the winning touchdown by Atlanta. Blough got one more chance at a comeback but his Hail Mary at the final whistle was incomplete. Blough finished 18-of-28 for 141 yards with a 76.6 rating.