Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 12: Barry Sanders, Charles Harris & a 2022 preseason opener preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is first joined by Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris. The two discuss the Lions' new defensive scheme, Aidan Hutchinson's first impressions and how important next week's joint practices Indianapolis are to the team. Next, Tim and Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com break down this Friday’s preseason matchup. Lastly, Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders stops by the podcast to catch up with Tim and give his take on the 2022 Lions offense.