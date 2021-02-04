Sanders says Swift should be proud of 'solid' rookie campaign

"Of course I want to run the football because there's a mentality about it," Campbell said in his introductory press conference. "There's a physicality about it."

That sounds like good news for a player like Swift, who could be a big part of the Lions' offense in 2021, both as a runner and pass catcher.

Swift had a solid rookie campaign, rushing for 521 yards (4.6 avg.) and eight touchdowns, while catching 46 passes for 357 yards (7.8 avg.) and two more scores. Swift's 10 total touchdowns tied for the fourth most by a rookie in 2020. He missed three games due to injury.

"I think D'Andre Swift should be proud of his rookie campaign," Sanders said. "That's always a big lesson for most guys that first year. Just seeing NFL defenses, players and that kind of thing. It can be kind of mind blowing at times, but it's about just going back and really being as hungry next year and just to continue to get stronger, better, faster and seeing what things you need to improve on. But I think he was a solid pick, (had a) solid year and he should be very helpful and (even) better moving forward."