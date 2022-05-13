TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2022 schedule

Week 7, Oct. 23, at Dallas, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit is rested up and refreshed for a road matchup in Dallas against the Cowboys. Dallas is the favorite to win the NFC East, and they have no shortage of star power on both sides of the football. The Cowboys had the third best scoring offense and No. 1 total defense in the NFL last season. The Lions have lost four straight to the Cowboys, and haven't won in Dallas since 2011.

Week 8, Oct. 30, vs. Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The Dolphins head north for a pre-Halloween matchup with the Lions at Ford Field. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have the potential to be one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. What will Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have planned for the Dolphins' speed on offense?

Week 9, Nov. 6, vs. Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit gets their first look at the revamped Packers' offense without arguably the best wide receiver in the game in Davante Adams, who was traded to Las Vegas in the offseason. Green Bay still has reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and as long as he's under center, the NFC North title goes through Green Bay. The Lions will try to make it two straight over the Packers at Ford Field after upsetting them Week 17 in Detroit last season.

Week 10, Nov. 13, at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Back-to-back NFC North contests in Weeks 9 & 10 will start to tell us a lot about how the race in the division is going for Detroit with nine games in the books and eight remaining. Like Minnesota, Chicago has a new regime with head coach Matt Eberflus. But unlike Detroit's Week 3 matchup in Minnesota, Detroit will have plenty of film on the Bears eight games into the season. Did the Bears do enough in the offseason to help second-year quarterback Justin Fields be the best he can be?

Week 11, Nov. 20, at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

The first of two trips to New York to face the Giants and Jets this year. New Giants head coach Brian Daboll (formerly the Bills' OC) will have his fingerprints all over the Giants' offense as he tries to get the most out of quarterback Daniel Jones and an offense that ranked 31st in the NFL in 2021. The Lions and Giants have always played each other pretty tough over the years with the Lions holding a slim 23-21-1 advantage in the all-time series.

Week 12, Nov. 24, vs. Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

The Lions' Thanksgiving tradition began Nov. 29, 1934 when Detroit played host to Chicago. 82 games later and the tradition of Thanksgiving football in Detroit lives on with a matchup against Buffalo. It's Super Bowl or bust for the Bills after a heartbreaking end to their playoff run in overtime last year. Buffalo scored the second most points in the NFL last year and allowed the fewest on defense. That's a pretty lethal combination. This will be just the third matchup between these two clubs on Thanksgiving. The Lions won both of the first two games in 1976 and 1994.

Week 13, Dec. 4, vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)