Lions announce 2022 schedule

The Lions open the 2022 NFL regular season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles in what will be the first Week 1 matchup between the two teams in their series history. Detroit plays host to the Washington Commanders in Week 2, marking the first time in franchise history the Lions have faced two consecutive NFC East opponents to start a season. This is the first time since 1997 Detroit will open a season with back-to-back home games.

The Lions' interconference games feature the AFC East division for the first time since the 2018 season, including a Week 5 road game against the New England Patriots and a home contest versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

In Week 11, the Lions travel to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants for the first time since 2017. Detroit will return to MetLife in Week 15 to take on the New York Jets. The two contests will mark the first time the Lions have traveled to New York twice in a season since 2000. It is also the first time Detroit will play in MetLife Stadium twice in one season.

Detroit's 83rd Thanksgiving Day Classic takes place on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET as the Lions welcome the Buffalo Bills for the third Thanksgiving Day battle between the two clubs and first since Nov. 24, 1994. CBS will air the Lions' 83rd Thanksgiving Day game to a national audience.

The Thanksgiving Day Classic kicks off a three-game home slate, which features the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings in Weeks 13 and 14, respectively.

In Week 16, Detroit and Carolina meet up for a Saturday afternoon Christmas Eve matchup. This marks the first time the clubs have met on a Saturday and the first Christmas Eve game for the Lions since 2017. It will be Detroit's seventh time ever facing Carolina on the road.

Detroit will close out the season at Green Bay in Week 18. This marks the sixth time in the last seven seasons that the Lions have concluded the regular season against the Packers.

The Lions' Bye Week occurs in Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 16). The League's three-game preseason schedule features the Lions hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, a road game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 and a road contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING

This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for "flexible scheduling," the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon. Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season.