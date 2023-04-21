Lions release WR Quintez Cephus and S C.J. Moore

The league office also announced that Lions WR Stanley Berryhill and WR Jameson Williams have been suspended six games for other gambling policy violations, including betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. Both Berryhill and Williams can participate in off-season and pre-season activities leading up to their suspension, which will begin on the final roster cut down date.

"As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy," said Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes. "These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."