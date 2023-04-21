Meet the Prospect: Hendon Hooker

How he stacks up: There's a pretty common consensus among draft analysts that Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are the top four quarterbacks in the class, and Hooker is in the second wave and mostly considered No. 5. Jeremiah lists him as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 44 overall prospect.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked all of this year's draft-eligible quarterbacks in tiers and has Hooker in tier 3 as the No. 5 overall QB in the class.

NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund compared Hooker to a combination of Jacoby Brissett and Daniel Jones as the No. 5 quarterback in the class. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks lists Hooker as the third best quarterback in the class behind Young and Stroud but ahead of Richardson and Levis.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Hooker as the No. 5 quarterback and the No. 49 overall prospect in the class.