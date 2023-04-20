KEY QUESTIONS: How does Holmes feel about the group of players potentially available at No. 6?

How did the success of last year's draft class build confidence in the Lions' process and evaluation?

How could it not? Players like defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up), safety Kerby Joseph, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker James Houston played key roles. Wide receiver Jameson Williams has huge upside, along with defensive lineman Josh Paschal and tight end James Mitchell.

"It goes back to that gut [feeling] you have as a football player when you are selecting them," Holmes said. "But it also goes to our coaching staff. Like I say all the time, they can accelerate some development. We are really fortunate there."

Holmes pointed out that during their 8-2 finish last season the defense played so much better and some rookie contributors were a big part of that. He thinks that bodes well for 2023 with there being a lot of excitement in the building for the jump those players will make in Year 2.

"You see the proof in the pudding and always feel good about it," Holmes said. "Hopefully we can make some hay like that again."

Is drafting a quarterback in play?

When picking in the Top 10 in the draft it's always good business to have a good grasp on the quarterback market and to do your due diligence on the position. Holmes said they've done the necessary work on this year's QB class to have a really good feel for those prospects and their grades.

Holmes also said they have a lot of confidence in Nate Sudfeld, who was Jared Goff’s backup last season and was re-signed in the offseason.