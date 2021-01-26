TWENTYMAN: 10 players to watch at the Senior Bowl

Looking at this year's Senior Bowl, here are 10 prospects to keep an eye on:

1. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

It's not often the Heisman winner shows up in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, but Smith, who had 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns for national champion Alabama this season will be there. Smith injured a finger in the National Championship game, so he won't go through on-field drills, but he's going through meetings with the Dolphins staff coaching the National team, and the interview process with all 32 teams. The Lions could certainly be in the market for a receiver in this draft with only two receivers currently under contract for 2021.

2. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The Lions are looking at potential trades this offseason for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, which means Detroit could very much be in the market for a quarterback in this draft. Jones was a Heisman Trophy finalist this year after completing 77.4 percent of his passes with 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Jones is considered by most analysts to be one of the top five quarterbacks in this draft along with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.

3. Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest