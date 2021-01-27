TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 2 observations

Accuracy: Mac Jones might not be the most athletically gifted quarterback here in Mobile, but the Heisman Trophy finalist has found ways to show off his best asset, his accuracy. The best example of that was Wednesday in one-on-one red zone drills with the receivers and corners. Jones threw a terrific back-shoulder throw to Florida's Trevon Grimes at the front-right pylon for a touchdown. For playing with Grimes for only two days, both players were really on the same page with that throw, and Jones put it right on the money. Jones finished off the drill with a beautifully lofted pass to the corner of the end zone where only Clemson's Amari Rodgers could catch it.

LB versatility: The more a player can do, the more teams value his services in the pre-draft process. Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning has played inside linebacker this week, but also shown an ability to rush the passer from the edge. He would have had a sack in a team period Wednesday, if defenders were allowed to touch the quarterback. He's also shown an ability to play in space. The Lions could be looking to retool their linebacker corps this offseason.

Much more crisp: Carolina head coach Matt Rhule was a little frustrated at Tuesday's American practice with the misalignments and sloppy play from his team, which is to be expected when you throw 60-plus players together and ask them to learn a new system and run through a new practice schedule in a week. It wasn't just the American team, either. I counted six botched snaps in the National practice earlier Tuesday.