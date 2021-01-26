TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 1 observations

Big man on campus: Alabama guard Deonte Brown weighed in at 364 pounds this week. At that size, he has to prove this week he can still move and show off the quickness necessary to play in the interior in the NFL. He was good in one-on-one pass-rushing drills Tuesday, and is trying to be the best interior o-lineman down here along with Tennessee's Trey Smith.

Pass rushers: The pass-rushing drills between the offensive and defensive linemen are always popular here in Mobile. I focused more on the defenders Tuesday, with the plan to take a closer look at the offensive linemen on Wednesday. Which pass rushers impressed me the most? Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike was really impressive. Size, speed and strength, Onwuzurike has it all. I also took note of Rashad Weaver (Pittsburgh), Ade Ogundeji (Notre Dame), Quincy Roche (Miami) and William Bradley-King (Baylor).