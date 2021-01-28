TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl quarterbacks who could interest Lions

There's really a quarterback for every system here in Mobile -- Pocket passers, mobile quarterbacks and guys who have a little combination of both, like Book.

"There's a really good group of quarterbacks out here," Book said. "It's fun to compete with all of them. I just want to show that I can lead this offense. At the end of the day, my job is to lead the offense down there and score points and that's what I want to do.

"I want to do that all week and get better every day. It's a good, friendly competition. These guys want to work. We've been studying. They push me and I push them. At the end of the day it's a competition and every time I'm in, go score points."

Mond is a mobile quarterback with a good arm, but he has to show this week he can be more accurate and a good decision maker.

"My main thing is coming out here and showing my consistency," Mond said. "One in the intermediate game, but also the deep ball. Some of that is with my feet working faster, so that's kind of been the main thing I'm working on since the season ended to now, just building that awareness and working on it.