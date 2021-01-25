2020 position breakdown: Tight ends

The bad: Hockenson was credited with dropping seven passes this season, which was on the high end for tight ends. He also lost a critical fumble in the loss to Tennessee Week 15.

The Lions signed Jesse James as a free agent in 2019. He caught just 16 passes for 142 yards with no touchdowns that season. The season before, James caught just 14 passes for 129 yards, though he did get into the end zone twice. It's really been the Hockenson show at tight end for the Lions the last two seasons, and that's limited James' production significantly.

Key stat: Hockenson finished fourth among NFL tight ends in receptions, third in yards and ninth in touchdowns.

Free agents: All of Detroit's tight ends are under contract for the 2021 season. Led by Hockenson, it's a group that has varying skill sets and some versatility, though the Lions would certainly like to get more out of James given his contract.

Draft: After taking Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in 2019 and watching him develop into a Pro Bowler in his second season, tight end doesn't seem like a position high on the priority list for new GM Brad Holmes this offseason. That's not to say Detroit couldn't add depth later in the draft.

Florida's Kyle Pitts is at the top of the position in this year's draft, and is a likely first-round pick.

Some other names to monitor in the pre-draft process at tight end are: Pat Freiermuth (Penn State), Brevin Jordan (Miami) and Hunter Long (Boston College).

MVP: The clear choice is Hockenson. It should be fun to continue to watch his development. He took huge leaps in production in year two. What will year three and a new offensive system do for Hockenson's production in 2021?