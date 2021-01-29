TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

MOBILE – The Senior Bowl practices have concluded in Mobile, and the only thing left for the players to do is strap it up on Saturday and play the game.

The key part of the week for NFL talent evaluators were the three days of practices and player interviews.

So who stood out during practice this week? Here are 10 who caught my eye:

1. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

It was a good group of quarterbacks down at the Senior Bowl, led by the Heisman Trophy finalist Jones. There were a group of six quarterbacks here in Mobile vying to be the fourth or fifth quarterback taken in the draft, and then assert themselves in the pecking order after that. Jones showed off terrific poise and accuracy, and was probably the most consistent of the bunch throughout the three days of practice.

2. Quinn Meinerz, G/C, Wisconsin Whitewater