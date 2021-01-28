TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

Escaping the pocket: Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book threw for 2,830 yards with 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions this past season, but he also rushed for 485 yards and nine touchdowns. His ability to make plays with his feet is a good asset for him, and he showed it off Thursday finishing a team period. Book dropped back and couldn't find a receiver, so he tucked it and found a huge hole up the middle for a big gain.

NFL evaluators are more interested in what Book shows as a passer this week, and he showed some of that with a great TD pass to TE John Bates in a red-zone period Thursday, but they can't forget about the 1,031 yards and 13 touchdowns he's rushed for the last couple seasons either. Book had a few nice scrambles Thursday, including a touchdown.

Single blocks: Wake Forest edge rusher Carlos Basham Jr. is one of the better pass rushers down here in Mobile. He's probably enjoyed the fact that he's seen a lot of single blocks this week. He was double teamed a lot this season for the Demon Deacons. He's been disruptive this week – including Thursday's American Team practice – in both one-on-one drills and teams periods with the chance to work on a single blocker.