DT Levi Onwuzurike looks to show off speed at Senior Bowl

It didn't take long for him to show talent evaluators he's really been working on that aspect of his game over the last few months. Early in one-on-one reps, he shot off the ball so fast in one rep and got by Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey before Hainsey could even get out of his stance. It drew some excitement from his defensive line teammates, as well as the Miami Dolphins coaching staff, who is coaching the National Team.

"It's huge," Onwuzurike said of being able to show NFL talent evaluators he stayed in shape and stayed working to prepare himself for the NFL through the opt out. "It's big for me."

Most draft analysts think Onwuzurike is a mid-to-late first-round draft pick. If the Lions do pick up extra draft capital in a potential Matthew Stafford trade, boosting the talent and depth along their defensive line could be an attractive option.